[Unedited] John Gotti Iii Wikipedia: Who Is John Gotti Iii Father & Sister ? What Happened in Fight with Floyd Mayweather? Check Boxer Age & Family Tree Here!

Who is John Gotti III?

John Gotti III is an accomplished fighter in mixed martial arts. He hails from a notable lineage as the grandson of John Gotti, the former leader of the Gambino crime family. On October 27, 2017, Gotti stepped into the octagon for his MMA debut, triumphing over Johnny Torres.

The event’s organizer, Jimmy Burchfield Sr., is the CEO of Classic Entertainment & Sports Mixed Martial Arts. Gotti boasts a commendable professional record of 5 victories and a sole defeat. His opponents include Josh Zuckerman, Eddie Haws, Marcos Lloreda, and David Espino.

Who Is John Gotti Iii, Father, and Grandfather?

John A Gotti is his father, and he was the Gambino family’s acting boss. From 1992 – 1999 he did the same thing but was caught by police and was sentenced to 6 years.

His grandfather John Joseph Gotti Jr. was an American mobster. He held the boss position for the Gambino crime syndicate in New York City. Gotti and his siblings endured impoverished beginnings, leading them to venture into criminal activities from a young age. At the pinnacle of his influence, Gotti reigned as a formidable and hazardous underworld figure in the United States. His outspoken demeanor and extravagant manner, earning him admiration from segments of the populace, characterized his era.

John Gotti III Boxer Age and WIKI

Real/Full Name John Gotti III Nickname John Profession Boxer Date of Birth November 2, 1992 University Attended Hofstra University Age 30 Birthplace Oyster Bay Cove, New York, United States Nationality American Zodiac Sign Scorpio Marital Status Married

Other information about John Gotti

He has a brother and a Sister .

His Sister’s name is Angel, and his brother is Frankie.

He has a graduation in business administration

His mother’s name is Kimberly Gotti

John Gotti Iii Floyd Mayweather Information

Floyd Mayweather returned to the boxing arena, engaging in yet another exhibition match, facing off against John Gotti III. Despite Gotti III’s decent records of 2-0 in Boxing and 5-1 in MMA, he was not seen as a formidable challenger to Mayweather.

As anticipated, Gotti III, the grandson of John Joseph Gotti Jr., failed to inflict significant harm on Mayweather during their encounter. Nonetheless, the fight concluded prematurely due to the repeated instances of Mayweather holding his opponent, who held a 2-0 professional boxing record.

Conclusion

John Gotti is unrelated to the crime business and focuses on Boxing and his career.

John Gotti Iii Family Tree Information (FAQs)

1-Which Gotti siblings were involved in crimes?

A-Peter, Frank, Victoria, and Angel Gotti.

2-Is the Gotti family still connected to the Gambino family?

A-No, they have separated themselves.

3-Have the Gotti family completely disassociated from crime?

A-Not specified.

4-When was their family originate?

A-1900s

5- Where can people find more information about the John Gotti Iii Floyd Mayweather controversy?

A- They can find it on YouTube.

6-Was John Hotti III arrested for the crime?

A- No

