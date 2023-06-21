[Full Watch Video Link] John Oliver Reddit Video: Who Is John Oliver’s Wife? Also Find Details On John Oliver Last Week Tonight John Oliver YouTube

This post on John Oliver Reddit Video will explain all the crucial details about the latest protest of Reddit.

Do you know John Oliver? Have you heard about the Reddit protest about John Oliver? Recently, Reddit is filled with posts about John Oliver and people from the United States are continuously sharing “attractive” pictures of John Oliver on the social media. But why is John Oliver so popular all of a sudden? This article on John Oliver Reddit Video will explain all the latest information related to the Reddit protest including John Oliver, so we suggest everyone to read this post till the end.

Why is John Oliver trending all over the internet?

John Oliver is an American comedian. Currently, he is one of the most searched celebrities on the internet. He is trending all over Reddit and the entire Reddit feed is filled with John Oliver’s photos. Well, the main reason for this is because the people on the Reddit have started a protest where they fill the Reddit feed with John Oliver’s “attractive” mainly funny pictures on the feed.

Some people were also curious about John Oliver’s Wife Kate Norley but there are no recent updates about her. Currently, the r/pics of the Reddit is filled with funny pictures of John Oliver. Some Reddit users organised a protest where the users held a protest for 48 hours. However, the users refused to take down the protest and are still continuing the protests with pictures of John Oliver.

John Oliver Last Week Tonight John Oliver YouTube

Many people were curious to learn about why people were only targeting John Oliver and no one else. Well, there is no clear information about why John Oliver is the face of the Reddit protest but some reports have said that the protest was not really targeted towards anything.

A large scale of Reddit users randomly decided to make John Oliver as the face and hence he ended up being trending on Reddit. John Oliver has also posted a Twitter post where he has addressed the Reddit protest and has also shared his most famous pictures on Reddit. Many people on the internet said that John Oliver was supporting the protest by sharing the post.

Why was the Reddit protest started?

On 31st May 2023, the famous social media platform Reddit announced that it they were shifting from a free access model to their API to notable price increase from 1st July 2023. This would lead to closure of many third party apps such as RIF for Android and Apollo for iOS. Hence, people have continued to share John Oliver Reddit Video.

Reddit has tried to assure their users that the removal of third party apps will not affect the users much. However, the Reddit users held a novel protest where they slammed the entire Reddit with the pictures of John Oliver. The pictures were named the attractive pictures of John Oliver and then it was circulated all over the internet.

What happened in the Reddit protest?

The Reddit protest started with the main aim of just a 48 hour strike. However, the protest took a turn when the subreddits named r/pics and r/gifs decided to take a poll for John Oliver Reddit Video. The poll consisted asked the people whether they want to stop the protest and go back to normal or whether they wanted to share the John Oliver attractive pictures.

Majority of people voted for John Oliver pictures and hence a creative second protest started where the subreddits named r/pics and r/gifs were filled completely with images of John Oliver. The pictures were considered funny and people made tons of memes about John Oliver.

What was the outcome of the Reddit protest?

The Reddit protest started around 11th June 2023 with many subreddits going dark. Even after the protest, when Reddit didn’t clearly addressed their issue, many subreddits continued their protest by carrying on with the blackout and John Oliver Reddit Video. After that, Reddit directly warned the mod teams that they will remove all the mods if the mod teams continue their protest and continue to shut down the subreddits.

Considering the warning, many subreddits have been opened now. However, the protest hasn’t clearly stopped there as people are carrying out a private protest with John Oliver’s photos. Also, because the subreddits were forcibly opened, the mods have now decided to turn their subreddits to NSFW which will lead to reduction in the revenue of Reddit.

What has the CEO of Reddit said about the John Oliver Reddit Video?

Steve Huffman is the CEO of Reddit. Previously, he tried to stop the protest by making some threats to the public. He said that he will soon be cancelling a bunch of moderators from their positions. In an NBC interview, the CEO of Reddit publicly attacked the volunteer mods who have organised the protest. He branded the volunteer mods as undemocratic.

When Steve Huffman was questioned about the protest, he said that he wants to make changes in the app and is not much affected by the protests of the users. Some reports have said that he is inspired by Elon Musk’s vast layoffs.

John Oliver Reddit Video is the main discussion on the social media platforms.

Final verdict

To summarize this article, the Reddit protests are still continuing after all the upps and downs. Also, it is still not clear why John Oliver was targeted in the protest. Please visit this link to learn more about John Oliver

John Oliver Reddit Video – FAQs

Q1. Who is John Oliver?

Answer: John Oliver is an American comedian.

Q2. Why is John Oliver trending on Reddit?

Answer: John Oliver is trending on Reddit because currently he is the face of the Reddit protest.

Q3. What is the Reddit protest?

Answer: Many Reddit users are protesting against Reddit because Reddit is now eliminating third party apps in Reddit.

