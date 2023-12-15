{Watch Video} Jonathan Gaming Viral Video And Mms: Explore Detail On Age, Cctv Footage Leak On Twitter

Check out Jonathan Gaming Viral Video And Mms, Cctv footage Leak on Twitter, and the Age of the Personality.

Have you watched Jonathan Gaming’s YouTube videos? Do you follow this popular YouTuber? Do you know this YouTuber from India is making headlines due to a controversial leaked video? What is the detailed news related to him? Do check the details in our post Jonathan Gaming Viral Video And Mms.

What is in Jonathan Gaming Viral Video And Mms?

A YouTuber from Bandra, India, with the name Jonathan Gaming, has taken the internet by storm. It all happened when this 21-year-old YouTuber video leaked on the internet. In the leaked video, we can see this teen without any clothes, and it is viral now. The YouTuber himself was not aware of this leak unless his friend told him about this viral event.

More details on the Leak Video of Jonathan Gaming:

The video, which went viral under the name Jonathan Gaming, was recorded in his home’s bathroom. After this incident was reported and widely circulated in the media, police registered a complaint on Monday. As per the sources, the video was recorded on November 17 without his knowledge. However, it is said that any unknown person has accessed the Cctv footage from his home and made it a viral hit.

What do police have to say in this news?

As per the information from the investigating authority, the Cyber team is working to track the details of the Internet Protocol. They are trying to get information on the person who gained illegal access to the CCTV system and follow his/her location.

The police officer continued, “A request to remove the video was sent simultaneously.” The YouTuber, Age 21 years old, filed the complaint right away on Saturday after learning about his video circulating when he gets to know about it on a call from a friend.

What charges an unknown person can face?

The culprit who is responsible for leaking the video can face multiple charges. Some of the charges are defamation, violation of privacy, publishing explicit content without consent, identity theft, stealing footage by invading someone’s private property, etc.

Who is Jonathan Gaming Leak Video?

Jonathan Gaming is a YouTube channel from YouTuber Jonathan Amaral. He started this channel with the aim of building a professional Esports career to compete in the formerly known PubG Mobile Championship. He used to upload vlog tutorials for BGMI, Funny Highlights, Intense Fights, Crate Openings, etc. on this channel.

Jonathan was born on September 21, 2002, and his Age is 21 years old. At this young, Jonathan has uploaded more than 400 videos on his channel. He has about 6M subscribers on YouTube, and his Instagram account has 2.6M followers. According to his bio, he enjoys playing Valorant and other fun games once in a while!

Conclusion:

A disturbing leaked video of a popular Youtuber, Jonathan Gaming, went viral on several social media sites, including Instagram and Telegram. The investigation, in this case, is under the cyber wing, and the investigating team is taking care of it. You can check the analysis of the viral Jonathan Gaming video here.

Disclaimer: The news here is based on the viral Cctv footage, and we have tried to cover the information related to it. We don’t intend to harm the reputation of the personality through our posts.

