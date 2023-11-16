{Watch Video Link} Jonathan Lewis Video Reddit: Details On His Death, Suspects, Obituary

Have you watched the viral Jonathan Lewis Video Reddit? Who are the Suspects in this Beating Video? The Death and Obituary news in this post.

Have you watched the viral mob attack video on a student? The video quickly went viral on Reddit and other social media platforms. People of the United States and Canada are in shock after this news broke on the internet. Let us see the details in this post, Jonathan Lewis Video Reddit.

What is in the Jonathan Lewis Video Reddit?

A disturbing video of a brutal, deadly attack on a student named Jonathan Lewis is viral on various social media. The video was recorded on November 1 from Rancho High School, Las Vegas. The video shows a group of students fighting in the street on the school campus. Eight students are arrested and charged with murder in the “senseless beating” case.

Jonathan Lewis Suspects:

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department, eight suspects between the ages of 13 and 17 years were charged with hitting their classmates in the school authority. The department has not released their names. Jonathan was among students who gathered in an alleyway directly across from the campus on November 1 to fight over “stolen wireless headphones.” Jonathan Lewis Beating Video has been viral on the internet and helped Police to identify the suspects in this case. They all are taken into custody.

In the video, we can see a mob rushing to Jonathan, dragging, hitting till he strikes the ground. Lewis died one week after this incident, and the cause of Jonathan Lewis Death was blunt force trauma.

What did the Police say in the press conference?

In the press conference, Police address this news, stating the incident video that you are watching is extremely disturbing. If you work with youngsters and are a parent, it is safe to believe that your children might have seen Jonathan Lewis Beating Video. Do not put your head in the sand, he reported. Please communicate with your children regarding it and clarify – children deserve to know that everything was wrong because this act was horrible.

Jonathan Lewis Obituary:

Jonathan Lewis Sr., an electrician from Austin, Texas, described his son as “a hero” for standing up for his friend. He described his son as a hip-hop fan who enjoyed creating digital art. After hearing the news of the attack and being hospitalized, he could barely walk. For Jonathan Lewis Obituary, Lewis has created a website for the foundation, Team Jonathan, and is working on what he hopes will become a nonprofit that will prevent incidents like what happened to his son.

Justice is a much more fundamental issue to me than that these kids get imprisoned, ” Lewis said. “This is a comprehensive issue that affects all of humanity and how we behave, as well as our lack of empathy and compassion.” “I just feel like my son’s legacy deserves more.”

Conclusion:

Jonathan Lewis Suspects are now arrested, but Police ask people to help to get more suspects to identify them. Jonathan died due to an attack by multiple students. Go through this conference video on the fatal hitting of Las Vegas Jonathan Lewis case.

