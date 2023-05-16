[Full Watch Video Link] Jordan Neely Original Video: What Did He Do? Want To Check His Full Death Video? Get Links Here!

The post highlights the details of Jordan Neely Original Video and explains the incidents in the New York Subway station.

Have you come across Jordan Neely’s video? The video shows a 30-year-old man choked to death by a 24-year-old passenger who stepped on the Northbound F train on Monday afternoon. People from the United States are looking for more details about the shocking video and are eager to find the whole truth behind the incident.

In this post, we will bring all the details related to Jordan Neely Original Video and highlight all the related details present in the video.

Updates on the Jordan Neely Video

The video is quite disturbing for the viewers. The man was held for fifteen minutes, and during that course, he lost his life due to extreme choking. A freelance journalist Vazquez was present on the scene, and he said that the 24-year-old passenger stepped in and was induced by the 30-year-old to start being aggressive, and they both landed into a fight. They both started screaming aggressively and that is when Penny caught hold of Jordan and some people joined him and caught him from behind.

What Did Jordan Neely Do?

Jordan got involved in a fight with the 24-year-old, and the journalist said that the man had no food or drink and was tired and did not care about going to jail. The man took off his jacket, caught hold of Neely from behind, took him from the ground in a chokehold, and kept him for fifteen minutes.

The video shot by the journalist shows that the blond subway rider was lying on the floor with his arm wrapped around his neck.

Full Jordan Neely Video-Details here

People eager to watch the video online can find it on social media websites, and it is everywhere. The train stopped, and the journalist called 911 to take hold of the matter. Neely had mental health issues, was living on the streets, and lost consciousness after being caught. Even after trying hard, the EMS workers could not save him, and he lost his life.

People can watch the video online as the clip is of one and a half minutes that shows the full incidents that happened on the train.

Is the Death Video available online?

The video is on the internet, and people interested can watch the video online. Police officials have started the investigation and are waiting for the autopsy reports before deciding the charges they will force on the man who killed Jordan.

Jordan tried to move his arms after being held by them. In the video, a person is heard asking about jordans well-being. On questioning the journalist, he said that he had mixed feelings about the encounter and did not want to comment on the incident.

Jordan Neely Chokehold Video on NYC Subway

The Jordan Neely Original Video created a huge discussion online, and while investigating the 24-year-old man, he said he was not interested in answering any questions. The journalist stepped into the train and started screaming and yelling at the people, prompting them to step back. The video was shot by him, showing that Jordan’s pride is best to move, but he had lost the strength to express anything.

The video is extremely disturbing and distressing; people are backlashing the incident and demanding action against the people who killed Jordan.

Conclusion

Jordan Neely lost his life, and people present on the train said that they were unaware of the man being in danger. They thought that he just passed out and was short of breath. The journalist said this would have never happened if the police officials had shown up within 5 minutes.

Have you watched the video online? What are your views on the video? Comment below.

Jordan Neely Original Video-FAQs

Q1. What happened on the metro subway?

A 30-year-old man was choked to death.

Q2. How long was Jordan held?

15 minutes.

Q3. Where was Jordan Neely from?

New Jersey.

Q4. Why did Penny take hold of Jordan?

Officials said that he acted in self-defence.

Q5. What was Jordan’s profession?

He performed in the New York Times Square on Michael Jackson’s songs.

Q6. Was Jordan suffering from mental health issues?

Yes.

Q7. Was Jordan charged with theft?

Yes.

