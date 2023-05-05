[Full Watch Video Link] Jordan Neely Video: Who Killed Him in Subway? Check Clip Going Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter Here!

In the below article, we have covered all the vital information about the Jordan Neely Video and the aftermath effects.

Have you heard about Jordan Neely on the news? Do you know why Jordan Neely’s name became a trending topic? A few days ago, a terrible incident occurred in New York City, which left the natives of the United States and Canada speechless.

Someone captured the video of the whole incident and made it viral on social media platforms. Millions of people already watched the Jordan Neely Video on the internet. People are still sharing the video with their known ones. Let’s find out what is in the video.

What can we find in the viral video of Jordan Neely?

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the northbound train arrived at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in Manhattan. 30-year-old Black passenger Jordan Neely was kicking his legs, flailing his arms, and struggling to free himself when a 24-year-old White passenger held Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the train’s floor.

The video, which went Viral On Reddit and other social media platforms, showed that the white passenger choked Jordan Neely for three minutes.

Was there any witness who watched the entire incident?

Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist who captured the video, witnessed the entire incident. Vazquez mentioned that, when Jordan Neely entered the train, he seemed frustrated for being “tired of having nothing” and “fed up and hungry.”

Though it is not shown in the video that went viral on Twitter, Jordan Neely was saying that he didn’t care if he died and didn’t care if he went to jail. He didn’t have any food, and he was done. Juan Alberto Vazquez mentioned these things in a statement.

Where can we watch the video of Jordan Neely?

You can find some short clips of the video on various social media platforms like Twitter, Tiktok, Reddit, and many more. Though the entire video is three to four minutes long, Juan Alberto Vazquez mentioned that the entire incident happened for more than fifteen minutes.

So, if you are willing to watch the video where a White passenger choked Jordan Neely to death, you can search for the Jordan Neely Subway video.

Why was Jordan Neely frustrated?

In April 2007, someone killed Jordan Neely’s mother brutally. Jordan Neely used to be a great dancer who was a famous Michael Jackson impersonator in Times Square. Apparently, he started facing hard times and living on the streets. The death of Jordan Neely’s mother traumatized him.

Are there any details of the news available on Instagram?

Yes, you can find the news on Instagram. But we could not find any video of Jordan Neely on Instagram. Some Instagram pages posted about the death of Jordan Neely and they also asked for justice. People are not only waiting for Jordan Neely’s justice but also desperately waiting for the answer to the question- Who Killed Jordan Neely?

What do ordinary people say about this brutal murder?

People was traumatized after watching the video. People started to raise their voices for “Black Lives Matter.” It is really heartbreaking to know how someone killed another person so easily in front of so many people.

Everyone wants justice for Jordan Neely, and that is why they continuously shared the video on Telegram, Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms. You can check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to see recent updates of this viral video.

The Final Discussion:

The New York police are investigating the case. We hope they will find the criminal very soon. The video already went viral on Youtube, Twitter, Telegram, Tiktok, and Reddit. You can find the video anywhere. You can click on the link to watch the life story of Jordan Neely.

Are you also waiting for justice for Jordan Neely? Please comment.

Jordan Neely Video– FAQ Section:

Q.1 How did Jordan Neely die?

Ans. A 24-year-old White passenger choked Jordan Neely to death.

Q.2 How old was Jordan Neely?

Ans. He was a 30-year-old Black man.

Q.3 Who murdered Jordan?

Ans. It is still unknown.

Q.4 Who witnessed the entire incident?

Ans. Freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez.

Q.5 When did the incident happen?

Ans. On Monday, 1st April 2023, in the afternoon.

Q.6 Did Jordan Neely harm anyone first?

Ans. No.

Q.7 Was Jordan Neely a great dancer?

Ans. Yes.

