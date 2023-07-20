The below article covers all the vital and unknown facts about the special IRS agent Joseph Ziegler Husband.

Have you heard about Joseph Ziegler? Do you have any idea about husband of who the? The Internal Revenue Service agent Joseph Ziegler and President Joe Biden’s son is now a trending topic for the natives of the United States.

Once the name of Joseph Ziegler came to the public, American citizens started searching for Joseph Ziegler Husband. Read the article to get more information about this viral news.

source: dodbuzz.com

Disclaimer: We are not promoting any celebrity or leader. Neither are we supporting such news. We have gathered all the information from authentic and trustworthy sources. We are against promoting false news and sensitive content.

Why do people search for Joseph Ziegler’s husband?

Yes, you are guessing it correctly. On Wednesday, in testimony to the Oversight Committee, Joseph Ziegler mentioned that he is a gay Democrat. He is happily married to a man. Joseph Ziegler also said he did not come out as gay because of political motivation. But unfortunately, Joseph did not mention his husband’s name. Since the news went viral, people not only looked for Who Is Joseph Ziegler but also for Joseph Ziegler’s husband.

If you are a daily newsreader, you might have heard about Whistleblower X. On Wednesday, 19th July 2023, finally, the mystery of the identity of Whistleblower X ended. Whistleblower X is the Internal Revenue Service agent Joseph Ziegler who appeared before Congress to claim that Joe Biden’s son is involved in criminal charges.

Who Is Joseph Ziegler?

Joseph Ziegler is a special agent of the Internal Revenue Service. He is a veteran of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) since 2010. Before working with the IRS, Joseph Ziegler was an external auditor with a firm named Ernst & Young. This firm provides accounting, consulting, and other services. As Joseph Ziegler works for the Internal Revenue Service, many people chose to search for Joseph Ziegler IRS.

What did Joseph Ziegler say about Joe Biden’s son?

Joseph Ziegler is the second IRS employee who came forward to claim the federal tax investigation for Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. According to Joseph Ziegler, Hunter Biden supported criminal charges. Ziegler mentioned in a comment that he was the lead IRS case agent on this Hunter Biden investigation.

Special agent Joseph Ziegler IRS worked on this investigation since it started in 2018. According to the tax investigators, Hunter Biden allegedly tricked Uncle Sam of around $2.2 million in taxes on $8.3 million in foreign income in-between 2014 to 2019. You can also check our “Social Media Sites Links” section for recent updates.

Social Media Sites Links:

Twitter

Reddit

BREAKING: The identity of 'Whistleblower X' who claims that Hunter Biden should have been charged with a tax felony has been identified as Joseph Ziegler, a gay Democrat who worked in the IRS investigative division for over a decade. In his opening statement, Ziegler accuses the… pic.twitter.com/ypetx97VX0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 19, 2023

Summary:

Many people from different countries appreciated Joseph Ziegler IRS for going against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Karine Jean Pierre, the press secretary of the White House, said that the White House did not intend to focus on the hearing. Click here to watch the shocking video of Joseph Ziegler where he talked about Hunter Biden.

Do you support Joseph Ziegler? Please comment.

Joseph Ziegler Husband– FAQs:

Q.1 Is Joseph Ziegler gay?

Ans. Yes.

Q.2 Who is Whistleblower X?

Ans. Special IRS agent Joseph Ziegler.

Q.3 Is Joseph Ziegler married to a man?

Ans. Yes.

Q.4 Whom did Joseph Ziegler accuse?

Ans. Hunter Biden.

Also Read :- Barbara Walters Husband: Was She Married? Also Know More About Her Age, Kids, And Family Details