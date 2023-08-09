Judge Dilawar Video Leak: What Humayun Scandal Picture is Trending? Check Wikipedia Details Here!

Find out all the details of Judge Dilawar Video Leak on social media and how people react to Judge Dilawar’s controversy.

Are you searching for the disclosure of Judge Dilawar’s viral video? Recently people from Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates have been very upset with the Pakistani Judge Humayun Dilawar.

People are widely talking about the incident related to Humayun and Judge Dilawar Video Leak, creating chaos in public.

Recent Incident

The Pakistani Judge Humayun Dilawar offended many people from Pakistan and students of the University of Hull. According to sources, Dilawar came to the university to join the training program. But unluckily, he got captured doing an offensive act with the girls on camera.

The viral Scandal video of Judge Dilawar broke the social media silence. People are disappointed and offended by the act of the Judge and calling it very inappropriate. Moreover, many students from the University of Hull are trying to communicate with Dilawar, but University staff are saving the Judge.

Additionally, the school staff cleared out their situation with Judge Dilawar and removed their hands from the controversy. However, many British citizens and migrants are offended and want a suitable punishment for the Judge. People are also saying that how can someone be a judge who himself does offensive crimes.

Humayun Dilawar Judge Video

Initially, some of the intimate pictures of the Judge and the girl went viral on social media. Later, when the uploader saw the engagement, they also uploaded an inappropriate video of the Judge making love with the girls.

People criticize the Judge for two significant reasons: he has committed some crime in his own country and fled as an immigrant. He is also provoking people by making illegitimate relationship videos for social media. It is audible in the video that Dilawar himself wanted to film their love.

Wikipedia Details of Judge Humayun Dilawar

Full Name Humayun Dilawar Wife Ayesha Dilawar Children 3 Children Nationality Pakistani Age 45 years old Religion Muslim Profession Judge

Besides that, no clear information is available about Judge Humayun’s net worth. However, since the release of the virus, there have been no words or confirmation from Humayun and his family regarding the controversy. Many people filed a case against the Judge for committing an offensive crime.

Moreover, after watching the defenseless crime of the husband, his wife also took a step back. Although there is no confirmation of the divorce, people expect that she won’t stay with him anymore.

Judge Dilawar Video Leak: Social Media Link

Reddit

Twitter

Judge Humayun Dilawar sb off to London tonight… — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) August 5, 2023

Final Verdict

The viral scandalous video of Judge Humayun Dilawar triggered many people’s emotions in Pakistan and other countries. People are upset with the viral video of the Judge in which he is making an illegitimate relationship with a stranger. However, multiple people reported his crime and tried to communicate with him outside the University of Hull.

What are your thoughts regarding the whole controversy and the viral video of the Judge? Comment below.

Judge Dilawar Video Leak: FAQs

Q1 Which is the current case Judge Dilawar is associated with?

Judge Dilawar is associated with the case of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Q2 Did authorities take any action against the Judge?

The authorities gave him punishment for the bailable offense.

Q3 What is the date of birth of Judge Humayun?

He was born on 15 June 1978.

Q4 When did Dilawar start his professional career?

He started his professional life in 2006 at a higher position.

Q5 Can you still see the viral Picture of Dilawar’s social media?

Yes, there are some pictures available on social media.

