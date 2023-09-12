{Watch Video Link} Karachi School Principal Video Cctv: What Scandal Happened in Pakistan, Karachi? Check Viral Video Link Now!

The article below will take the readers on an informational journey about Karachi School Principal Video Cctv. We also disclosed how Irfan’s crime got caught.

What is the case of Karachi School?

A principal of Karachi Private School, Irfan Ghafoor Memon, became the face of the viral news when he was reported to the police because of his unexpected crime. He was found molesting and abusing several women and men teachers at his school.

Police have taken Ghafoor into custody and will be in a physical remand for seven days. People on the Internet have many things to say about this incident, and their comments have taken this case to higher levels.

How did the Pakistan School Principal Scandal start?

Irfan was the school’s principal in the area of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, which was also one of the well-known schools in that area. Many people used to come to Irfan in search of jobs. But he started to manipulate people by providing them with jobs with abusive demands.

If anyone agreed to his conditions, he used to use them for his private time, and without knowing the victim, he recorded everything in hidden CCTV. Later, he used to blackmail them and ask them to do explicit activity with him.

How did Irfan get caught through the School Principal Viral Video Link?

It somehow leaked when Irfan used his last victim for nasty stuff and recorded the video. The video and its links went viral on Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram. People easily identified the teacher as his face was visible in the photo.

After the police got the report of everything, they rushed to Irfan and took him into custody. Police seized his phone, finding multiple explicit videos of him with different teachers. Police now have taken all the valid proof with them for further investigation.

Netizens’ Reaction to Karachi Principal Viral Video Link

People everywhere were really surprised when they heard about what Irfan did. They asked the officials to punish him harshly so that others could learn not to do such bad things in the future.

Some people shared their thoughts about how this bad thing had been happening to those victims for a long time, and nobody knew about it. People feel sorry for the victims who suffered because powerful people did wrong things.

Netizens have also requested others to take down the video for the sake of the Karachi School Principal Video Cctv victim. People have been informed that Irfan has been charged with blackmailing, harassment, and threatening.

Conclusion

More than 24 teachers were the victim of Irfan’s inhuman act. The police of Pakistan are going to the root of this case so that Irfan should be punished accordingly.

