Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video: Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Check Full Information Here

Did you watch the footage from the Blink-182 concert that was held last week? Something amazing happened during the concert. All the people Worldwide and fans attending the concert were amazed by what happened during the concert. Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video started surfacing online. The unique way in which she announced her pregnancy was quite fascinating for many fans. If you want to get all the latest updates, stay tuned with us.

Pregnancy Announcement by Kourtney!

Last week, Travis Barker received good news from his love, Kourtney Kardashian. During his concert, Kourt announced her pregnancy news through a holding that says “Travis, I am Pregnant” and this made Travis extremely happy. Their fans were seen enjoying the lovely moment between the couple and how Travis reacted to this good news. He jumped and started making out with Kourtney Kardashian.

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy?

Kourtney Kardashian made a bug announcement last week. She held a banner that says “Travis, I Am Pregnant”. So, people who are confounded about the pregnancy of Kourtney can believe this news. It has been officially announced by Kourtney herself. The way she made this announcement was liked by many people. Various threads were posted on Twitter in which some fans wrote that the way she announced pregnancy was cute. Her fans are extremely happy after listening to this news.

Travis also reacted very beautifully to this moment. When he noticed her lady holding this banner, he immediately jumped and cuddled her. Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video gained a lot of love from people. Travis and Kardashian seem to be waiting for this moment for a long time and now it has come.

DISCLAIMER: The reports have been acquired from internet sources. Our intention is not to invade anyone’s personal space. The facts are taken from the web portals as the readers are trying to gain more updates on the pregnancy news. So, we have compiled all the fruitful facts related to this announcement in a single post.

Past Life Of Kardashian and Travis!

Kardashian has three children from his previous marriage. As per Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video, she was with Scott Disick. Also, Travis is the father of two children from his previous partner. The couple was planning to have a baby for a long time. Even Kardashian announced that she was trying IVF to get pregnant, but she left everything to God.

Reaction Of The Fans On The Video!

As per online sources, many fans were amazed after watching the video of Kardashian. She shared the clip from the original video on her Instagram. Fans on her Instagram handle reacted to the video. The threads are also posted on the Twitter in which Kourtney can be seen holding the banner. On Twitter, people commented on the post and Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video. Some wrote that the way she announced was cute and amazing.

About Kourtney Kardashian!

Kourtney Mary Kardashian was born in Los Angeles on April 18, 1979. She is 44 years old. She starred in the television show that runs after their name, Keep Up With Kardashian. She is also engaged in the fashion industry with her sisters Khloe and Kim. She has launched many fragrance and clothing collections with her sisters. She also endorses products on her social media.

Kourtney married Scott Disick and she is a mother of three children. But, she parted ways in 2015. As per Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video, she announced her pregnancy with Travis Barker whom she married in 2021.

About Travis Barker!

Travis Barker was born in Fontana on November 14, 1975. He is an American musician and also the drummer for Blink 182, the rock band. He began playing drums when he was only four. His mother handed over the drumstick at an early age. He married Melissa Kennedy in 2001 but in 2002. Later, he married Shanna Moakler in 2004 and parted ways in 2008. Recently, he married Kourtney Kardashian. The couple are overwhelmed with happiness after Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video was released in which Kardashian announced her pregnancy. The moment was captured in a video that everyone praised.

Conclusion

Wrapping up this content here, we have written all the facts on the announcement made by Kardashian. This sweet announcement was liked by many of her fans and they are happy for her new journey.

the kourtney kardashian pregnancy announcement was cute as hell pic.twitter.com/1HTLOrclMb — hannah (@dumbandfunn) June 17, 2023

Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When did Travis Barker have a concert?

Ans. The Blink 182 concert by Travis Barker was held last week on Friday.

Q2. How did Kardashian announce her pregnancy?

Ans. As per sources, Kourtney Kardashian announced the biggest news through a holding in which she wrote: “Travis, I Am Pregnant”.

Q3. How did Travis react to the holding shown by Kardashian?

Ans. After looking at the holding shown by Kardashian, Travis jumped from the stage and hugged the lady, and started making out.

Q4. Did Travis have any kids earlier?

Ans. Yes, he has two kids from his previous marriage.

Q5. Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy?

Ans. Yes, the latest reports show that she is pregnant. This news came to light after she announced the news at the concert.

Q6. Who are the three children of Kourtney Kardashian?

Ans. Reign (8), Penelope (10), and Mason (13) are the three kids of Kourtney Kardashian. She had these children from Scott Disick.

Q7. How many children did Travis have from his ex-partner?

Ans. Travis Barker has two children with Shanna Moakler. Their names are Alabama who is 17 years old and Landon who is 19 years old.

Q8. How did people react to the video posted online?

Ans. People find the video of Kardashian cute and they reacted beautifully to the Kardashian Kourtney Pregnant Video.

