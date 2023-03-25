[Full Watch Video] Kawana Jenkins Full Video: Find Instagram & Twitter Links Here!

This article provides information regarding the Kawana Jenkins Full Video and highlights updated facts on the case.

Are you looking for information related to the Kawana Jenkins video, which is trending on the internet? Readers from the United States and other countries want to know the facts regarding the video of a police officer, which is viral on social media platforms and other websites.

Therefore, if you want to know the facts behind Kawana Jenkins Full Video, read the article until the end.

Why is the video getting the limelight?

Kawana Jenkins’s video clip is trending on social media platforms in which she is seen performing inappropriate activities with an inmate and giving prohibited items. The clip catches the readers’ attention from the United States and everyone wants to know about the full video.

About Kawana Jenkins Twitter

The video is available on Twitter, Reddit and other social media platforms. Unfortunately, there are no full video links available on the internet. A short clip is available in which the face of Kawana Jenkins is clear, but an inmate’s face is not shown.

The whole video is recorded through a contraband cellphone. As the video got viral, the authorities took strict action against Jenkins for the acts.

How did the authorities get their hands on the video?

On Kawana Jenkins Instagram, it is mentioned that Jenkins faced many charges after the video got viral. The police got their hands on the video after a shakedown of the prison. During the shakedown, the police confiscated other items apart from phones, like guns and other cell phones.

It states the importance of regular shakedown in prison so that the department can monitor the prison authorities and their inappropriate activities.

How to watch the Kawana Jenkins video?

The short clips are available on social media platforms, including Reddit, YouTube, and others. However, Kawana Jenkins Full Video is unavailable on the internet as the police didn’t reveal the whole video.

Therefore, if you find any website stating they have the full video link, they are not authentic. The full video may be removed from the internet because of inappropriate content.

What are the charges against Kawana Jenkins?

Kawana Jenkins was charged with multiple accusations like improper intimate contact with an inmate, as seen in the Kawana Jenkins Full Video, breaching of the oath of a public servant, and cruelty towards the prisoner.

After the shakedown, the authorities investigated the whole scenario. They found out that Jenkins was also giving the inmate a pair of Cartier glasses while performing inappropriate activities in front of the inmate.

The sheriff took strict action against these activities and immediately fired Kawana Jenkins from her post.

Social media links-

Fulton County Detention Officer Fired & Arrested After Lewd Video with Inmate Leaks https://t.co/WNHiF6imzg — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) March 23, 2023

Final thoughts

Kawana Jenkins’ video is inappropriate for using authority on the inmates, and the sheriff’s department makes the good decision to take strict actions against her. Click here for more information.

Do you find the article helpful? Please comment below.

Kawana Jenkins Full Video– FAQs

1: When did the video get leaked?

A: The video was circulated on the internet on March 23, 2023.

2: Who is the head of the shakedown?

A: Pat Labat, the sheriff of Fulton County.

3: What is Kawana Jenkins’ profession?

A: She’s a former Atlanta detention officer.

4: Is Kanwana Jenkins arrested?

A: She’s charged under different sections and arrested in the same jail.

5: Where is the Kawana Jenkins Full Video available?

A: The full video is unavailable, but a short clip is trending online.

Also Read – [Updated] Shou Chew LinkedIn- Get More Details On Reddit, Wiki, Instagram, Wikipedia