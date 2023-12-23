Kinetex: A Trailblazer in the World of Crypto

Kinetex is a young and dynamic company that focuses on providing cutting-edge solutions for the crypto industry using the latest blockchain-related technologies. Since its launch in 2023, the founders of Kinetex, Mike Shishko and Tigran Bolshoi, have been working tirelessly to find a way to improve crypto swaps for both novice and experienced users. This way, they wanted to promote the use of crypto assets and DeFi services worldwide.

Driven by their expertise and desire to help fellow crypto users, Kinetex co-founders have created the Kinetex dApp that offers two different modes of swapping crypto assets: Flash Trade and Kinetex Aggregation. Both modes approach cross-chain swaps in a unique way.

Flash Trade directly connects users and market makers by employing innovative architecture based on intents and resolvers. This architecture simplifies the swap process for users and empowers them to choose better swap conditions. In this model, resolvers must take full responsibility for order completion, including ensuring sufficient liquidity, finding optimal routes, proposing competitive rates, making gas payments, etc. This role requires a lot of experience from resolvers who compete with each other for user orders while creating profitable trading strategies and even utilizing smart bots. As a result, resolvers receive profit opportunities, and users get the most beneficial prices, a seamless experience, and protection from price slippages.

Liquidity Aggregation, on the other hand, works by aggregating dozens of liquidity sources within one place to ensure a continuous supply of liquidity for over 5,000 different crypto assets. This mode allows users to swap assets cross-chain without worrying about finding a platform with the most optimal rates, which can turn particularly tiresome and difficult when a user needs to trade several assets across several networks. Therefore, Liquidity Aggregation is one of the most versatile options available when it comes to multi-part swaps.

Additionally, Kinetex Aggregation provides two features that can be very useful for users, especially those who are only starting their journey within the DeFi industry. Those features are automation and advanced routing. Automation is possible thanks to relay nodes that provide complete automation of the swap process, eliminating the need to be online and confirm each step. Advanced routing also serves to streamline the user experience. It is designed as a smart contract to combine several exchange points within the same network, thus ensuring the atomicity of the operation from start to finish within that network. With such features, the Aggregation mode makes swapping crypto assets easy, even for beginners.

With both modes at its disposal, Kinetex enables users to choose the one that suits them the best while ensuring that both approaches are effective, effortless, and quick.

Although Kinetex is a relatively new player in the market, the company has already completed one angel round and one strategic funding round. Such recognition has motivated the team to continue working on innovations that can redefine the cross-chain space. For instance, the team is currently hard at work finishing Zk light clients for Gnosis, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. The latter can help Kinetex connect Bitcoin and DeFi space, which previously seemed unattainable. Such solutions are precisely what makes Kinetex a trailblazer in the world of cryptocurrencies.