Kingstar Advertising Media Scam: Is Scam Spreading On Whatsapp? Check!

The recent Kingstar Advertising Media Scam is discussed in this report to alert users about fake Whatsapp messages and alarming e-mails.

Are scammers using Kingstar Media’s name for fraudulent activities? Scammers executed the latest activity to scam people from Canada and neighboring areas.

A scammer performed Kingstar scam’s activity through e-mail, phone calls, or text messages. Many Kingstar users were unaware of the scam, while some reported it to the authorities or shared about the scam online. So, dive into the below-mentioned details and find out about Kingstar Advertising Media Scam.

What is a Kingstar Advertising Media Scam?

A scam and fraudulent activity recently surfaced when scammers posed as Kingstar Advertising Media’s officials or representatives. They reached the media company’s users through messages, e-mails, or phone calls.

These representatives offered fake employment opportunities to the victims and promised higher wages and salaries in the advertising and media industry. However, this opportunity proved to be fake as no job option was given to the promised people; instead, the scammers trapped them.

Kingstar Advertising Media Whatsapp:

Many individuals recently received WhatsApp messages from scammers identifying themselves as Kingstar Advertising Media’s representatives. They create excitement and urgency for job opportunities to trap people looking for jobs.

Once people interact with WhatsApp messages and e-mail, they are asked for specific private details to help them land their dream job.

Did people get trapped in scams associated with the advertising company?

Many individuals who give their private details, including bank account information, social security number, or additional financial details, get trapped. These details are asked by fake representatives, mentioning to the victims that the details are required to set up direct salary deposits or conduct background inspections.

After they receive private details of users, the scammers do not turn up and leave users in the dark. Therefore, it is a Kingstar Advertising Media Scam.

What happens when scammers steal private information?

Financial fraud and identity theft, or unauthorized transactions, are expected when scammers obtain private information or financial details of users. Therefore, users must stay alert when receiving messages associated with queries for financial information.

Since no authorized department or official representatives ask for financial details or private data, such queries are usually from scammers to trap innocent people.

How do we identify scams from fake representatives?

Many warning signs are there to identify scams or fraudulent activity associated with Kingstar Advertising Media Company. The scammers usually cannot pronounce English well, or there are often grammatical errors in the Kingstar Advertising Media Whatsapp messages received.

Also, when the salary offered or the wages included are above the job position, you may determine it as a fraudulent activity or fake employment offer by scammers. They may also ask for a bank account or pay specific upfront fees to join the job immediately.

Additional facts:

Suppose the caller rushes and shows the urgency of joining or providing details. In that case, it is surely a fraudulent activity since no authorized company forces people to join or rush to get their details.

So, identify and differentiate between fake and official calls through the warning signs and prevent scams. How To Protect Yourself From Online Scam? Read here

Social media links:

No links associated with this scam are accessible.

Conclusion:

Kingstar Advertising Media was recently used for a fake activity. Scammers give enticing job offers to users and ask their bank, financial, and private details to trap them. However, no official representatives contacted users to offer jobs. Therefore, staying away from fake representatives would be a wise choice.

Did you get any WhatsApp messages or e-mails from fake scammers posing as official representatives? Share if you were the scam’s victim.

