All You Need To Know About The Science Of Smiling

Ever wonder why a smile from someone on a bad day can make you feel instantly better?

Do you have that one person around you, whose smile is contagious and you cannot help smiling back?

Did you recently realize that you look more attractive when you smile instead of having a resting face?

Here’s where the science of smiling comes in.

It is a proven study that our facial expressions have an impact on our thoughts and feelings and vice versa.

Then what role does smiling play?

Smile and the Brain

When a person smiles, their smiling muscles contact and send a signal to the brain which directly activates our reward system causing an increase in happy hormones and endorphins.

Smiling stimulates the brain into being joyful and a pattern of smiling gets created every time we experience joy.

Smiling can alter your brain and improve your overall emotional state. It can also be a game-changer in your social relationships. Genuine smiles can help create positive feelings and a sense of trust and ease.

Studies also show smiling more can help you live longer.

Kinds of Smiles

Smiling may not always be a natural process. While all of us have a natural smile that expresses our positive emotion there are kinds of smiles that one can learn in order to navigate social systems.

Over the course of research on the correlation between smiles and emotion, differences in results have led to the understanding that there exist different kinds of smiles.

Each smile may be real but not genuine or natural, that is our brain may associate with joyful emotion. Smiles could be sarcastic, could be out of embarrassment and so on.

However, the impact of an unnatural smile is not the same as a natural smile that creates positive relations in your brain. In fact, forceful smiles can cause one to feel fake and deepen their sense of alienation creating a negative feeling.

A genuine smile, also called a Duchenne smile is a result of your facial muscles contracting, producing a smile that indicates true enjoyment and joy.

Why People Don’t Smile Often

While all smiles are beautiful, many people don’t feel comfortable smiling for many reasons. They involve:

They are not confident about their teeth or overall looks.

Do not want to express welcoming emotion due to inner and mental state of negativity.

Lack of social skills.

Introversion.

And so on.

Yet, everyone struggling with smiling also knows the importance of it.

Smiling regularly can help uplift your mood, and change your brain composition into a more optimistic one.

If you put your point forward with a smile, you’re bound to communicate more effectively.

So there are numerous benefits of smiling in all spheres of personal and social life, including work.

How to Work on Your Smile

Here are some ways you can improve your smile:

Practice smiling in front of the mirror: Stand straight in front of the mirror and try out different smiles and accompanying expressions to find your most comfortable and best smile. Practice smiling like that regular in the mirror.

Positive thinking: Think of joyful situations and let yourself feel the happy emotions and smile simultaneously to train your brain to smile while experiencing ecstatic moments.

Oral care: Make sure your oral hygiene is regular and good. This will also help prevent discoloration of teeth.

Smile correction: Invest in some braces to make sure your teeth look straight and perfect when you flash a smile.

Conclusion

Smiling is an easy art. All it requires sometimes is some conscious effort.

A person who actively smiles not only experiences more positive emotions but is also considered more attractive.

Since you know the science behind smiling now, make sure to capitalize on opportunities it can open up for you overall.