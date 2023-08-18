Krollmonitoring.com Scam: Is This Site Legit? Check Full Review Here

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere about krollmonitoring.com Scam to learn more about its authenticity and features.

Many identity theft monitoring agencies provide services in the United States but make calls to people warning about identity theft. Most calls turn out to be fake alarm to lure people for signing-up for services. Did you hear about Krollmonitoring.com, a cyber security provider? Let’s check about krollmonitoring.com Scam.

The legitimacy of Krollmonitoring.com:

Krollmonitoring.com was registered in Illinois, USA, on 7th January 2021. It is 2 years, 7 months, and 12 days old website. Krollmonitoring was last updated 8 months and 12 days ago on 7th December 2022, suggesting business continuity. Krollmonitoring has a long life expectancy as its registration will expire within 1 year, 4 months, and 20 days.

Krollmonitoring.com gained an excellent 100%↑ trust and business score, a 220,282↓ Alexa rank, and a low 12/100↓ Domain Authority. Its IP 104.18.18.189 has a Medium – Organization Validated Certificate (OV SSL) for 120 days. krollmonitoring.com Legit website uses a valid HTTPS protocol, and the website is not blacklisted.

Krollmonitoring.com provides services using server serial number 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting burt.ns.cloudflare.com (IP 172.64.33.79) and sara.ns.cloudflare.com (IP 172.64.32.144) located in Japan.

About Krollmonitoring.com:

Krollmonitoring.com is an old website providing cyber security and identity theft risk solutions. Krollmonitoring.com claimed that it has been in business for over 45 years compared to its website getting registered in 2021. Krollmonitoring.com provides services related to:

Risk management decisions

Data and information management services

Risk management operations

Wide range of investigations,

Physical and operational security,

Risk management assets

Due diligence and compliance, and

Cyber security

Features determining krollmonitoring.com Scam:

Visitors of Krollmonitoring.com had an average visit time of 00:07:50 with a 13.27% bounce rate. Most visitors are between 54 and 64 years old, including 49.60% male visitors and 50.40% female audience. Krollmonitoring.com has an average 5.5K visitor count from the USA (98%), Canada, and the UK, yielding a traffic value of $4.1K. Krollmonitoring.com has a load time of 1.52 minutes, with a 70% D-performance grade.

Krollmonitoring.com included the terms of use, cookies, and privacy policy. Krollmonitoring.com does not publish newsletters. The FAQ and customer service contact details were unspecified on Krollmonitoring.com. Learn about krollmonitoring.com Scam in below section. MarkMonitor Inc., Its registrar, and CloudFlare Inc., USA, is its ISP.

However, the Krollmonitoring profile with BBB included the office address as Cummins Station, 209 10th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, and the contact number as (833) 680-7832. The D&B profile shows that Krollmonitoring.com is related to Kroll Information (UK) Ltd. and is owned by David Anthony White. It also suggested that Krollmonitoring.com is an iFrame (website in a website). The website requires the users to register for their services by providing their personal details.

Customer Kroll Credit Monitoring Review:

One hundred seventeen users on BBB rated Krollmonitoring.com at 4.05/5 stars. More than 10 website reviews were positive. Two customers rated Krollmonitoring.com 5 stars. However, there are more than 10 blogs on Reddit discussing Krollmonitoring.com. The Reddit blogs suggest that Krollmonitoring.com is an unpopular service provider.

Social media links:

Conclusion:

Krollmonitoring.com is possibly not a scam due to good customer ratings, excellent trust, and business scores, and answered about krollmonitoring.com Scam. Krollmonitoring.com has a multi-national presence with its office registered in the UK. Though Krollmonitoring.com offers reliable services, a website review suggests that Krollmonitoring.com is up for sale.

