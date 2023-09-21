{Watch Video Link} Kulhad Pizza Couple Full Viral Video On Instagram: People Searching On YouTube!

Check out the full Kulhad Pizza Couple Full Viral Video On Instagram and the controversy of the Kulhad Pizza Couple.

Do you know the famous Khulad pizza couple in Jalandhar? Why are couples in sensual controversy? The renowned team, known for their hard work and small start-up of making khula pizza after getting married, got into a viral dispute.

Viewers from India, Canada and the United Kingdom were surprised to find 18+ viral videos of the couple. Therefore, people need clarity about the Kulhad Pizza Couple Full Viral Video On Instagram controversy.

What’s Inside the Kulhad Pizza Couple Full Viral Video On Instagram?

The viral video couple involves the intimate moment of Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, who are also famous personalities in Jalandhar for making Kulhad pizza. The viral video on Instagram is trending because people like to see the private moments of their favourite characters trending on YouTube and Instagram.

However, replying to the controversy, Sehaj Arora mentioned that someone is trying to defame them and that the video circulating on social media is AI-generated. Unfortunately, people are not paying attention to this statement of Sehaj and believe the video is real because netizens want to see the private moments of the trending couple.

Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Video YouTube

The Kulhad pizza couple Sehaj and Gurpreet, known as famous youngsters, got married recently and started their own small restaurant business on the streets. The couple got their reach and fame through Instagram and social media, as people visited their stall and appreciated their food and efforts.

Besides getting fame and attention, the couple has been involved in multiple controversies for a long time. Sometimes, people accuse them of Marketing the beauty of Gurpreet for attracting the customers. However, the recent 18+ videos broke all the previous controversial records. Now, the face of Gurpreet is trending on Instagram and has 18+ controversial videos.

Reality of Controversy

As per sources Kulhad Pizza Couple Full Viral Video On Instagram is fake, and the claim of Sehaj Arora is correct. The video trending on social media is AI generated, and the source of the developer is unavailable. When authorities got the report of the video, they deleted the video from almost every social handle.

Overall, the viral video is fake, but Netizens are demanding the full video to find the authenticity of the claim. As of now, there are no full video links of Kulhad Pizza Couple, but the viral clip is still circulating. Moreover, Gurpreet didn’t share any words, but Sehaj is trying to cover up the matter to bring the couple out of the controversy.

Comment on Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Video YouTube

Netizens are posting hateful comments on their YouTube account and spreading chaos after watching the couple’s viral video. However, there is no verification on the controversial video, but some netizens report that this is a smart tactic to defame celebrities.

In contrast, some people are commenting that the couple really made the video with the intention of getting public attention. Moreover, some comments say that couples make such social media stunts to get viewers and fame.

Conclusion

Kulhad Pizza Couple Full Viral Video On Instagram appears to be a fake video generated by AI. Sehaj came out to the public, reporting the video, and also informed the police about the controversial statement. Authorities are taking action regarding the situation, and currently, videos are deleted from the social media accounts.

What are your thoughts about the viral controversy of Kulhad Pizza Couple?

Disclaimer: We do not promote any 18+ content on our website. We have no intention to harm anyone’s privacy. All the information in the article is for information purposes.

