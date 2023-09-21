{Watch Video Link} Kulhad Pizza Viral Video Download: What Is In Couple Full Private Mms?

In this article, we discuss the Kulhad Pizza Viral Video Download Couple Full Private Video and its Mms news in detail, along with the Download options.

Are you a person who is deeply in love with trying and watching unique eatery creations? Then, have you watched the Kulhad Pizza Viral Video Download video that is going viral in countries like India, Canada, the United Kingdom, and many more?

Initially, the kulhad pizza was very famous for its extraordinary flavors and innovation, and presently, it is popular for its intimate video of Jalandhar couple Sehaj and Roop, which lets us see all the complete details about the news.

Kulhad Pizza Viral Video Download Details

In the Jalandhar district of Punjab, Kulhad Pizza is a famous street food that has gained fame all over the world. Mostly, there is a lovely newlywed couple named “Sehaj Aurora and Roop,” who have attracted a global audience with their hygienic and tasty kulhad pizzas.

The normal street food vendors transformed into celebrities due to their kulhad pizza. But now again, they are trending on the internet because of their Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Video Full version, which was released over the internet.

This video is all about the intimate moments of the couple in their private area, those scenes were recorded and shared on internet. But to the police complaint the video was removed.

What is present in that video?

In the viral video, we can see Roop and Sehaj having romantic moments in their private area. Initially, everyone denied accepting that the footage belonged to Sehaj and Roop.

But when we closely look into the Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Video Mms, the female wore a dozen red bangles. Wearing the red bangles by newlywed couples is a custom in the Punjab region, whereas Sehaj and Roop are newlywed couples, so Roop always used to wear those red bangles.

Thus, it confirmed it was Roop. But Roop wasn’t in her sober state; it seemed like someone had intoxicated her and taken her intimate moments with Sehaj.

Where can we watch and download the Kulhad Pizza Couple Private Viral Video?

Initially, the couple’s private video was shared only in local areas, but the internet is an ocean, so their video went to all corners of the world. We can even see their video links on the “age-restricted video” watching platforms.

The news of their private videos can be seen everywhere on the internet, but we couldn’t get the original links to the Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Video Full version. Those links are redirecting to some other websites, so there is a huge question about whether the real video is still present on the internet.

Kulhad pizza couple reaction

There is news spreading over the internet that Sehaj and Roop have purposely made this video to make their business more popular because, currently, they have become the most famous icons on the internet due to this Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Video Mms news, so it will directly reflect on their business. But Sehaj completely denied it; he clearly and firmly stated to the public news channel that the video was completely fake and an AI-morphed one. Some scammers have morphed the faces of the video with him and Roop.

In addition to that, he added that Sehaj received a message from a scammer on Instagram where he threatened Sehaj to share the morphed Kulhad Pizza Couple Private Viral Video with the public and asked for some money. But Sehaj neglected the message, and he is now reaping all the problems.

Social media links

Conclusion

The kulhad pizza couple stated this video was a completely fabricated one, and they even complained to Jalandhar’s Police Station number 4. And they requested the public not to reshare or download the video further. As per the complaint, we couldn’t see the Kulhad Pizza Viral Video Download anywhere on the internet. Also watch the statement of Sehaj here, (691) Viral Video ਮਾਮਲੇ ‘ਤੇ Kulhad Pizza Couple ਵਾਲੇ Sehaj Arora ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਬਿਆਨ ਆਇਆ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ – YouTube

