{Update} Laphonza Butler LinkedIn: Explore Her Full Biography Along With Net Worth, Silver Spring

Laphonza Butler LinkedIn

Laphonza has been selected for the seat of senator by Gavin Newsom. The California governor named Laphonza to fill in the vacancy, which arrived after the death of the former senator.

Dianne Feinstein was the former senator. Now, Butler has been tasked to take on the role. After the announcement, people are searching all the details about Butler. They are searching for her LinkedIn account. Unfortunately, we were unable to find her LinkedIn account

Laphonza Butler Biography Details

Butler was born in Magnolia, Mississippi. Her birthdate and birth year are not confirmed. She was born around 1978 or 1979. Her full name is Laphonza Romanique Butler. She has completed her high school at South Pike High School. She attended Jackson State University for her higher studies. She is a politician and a member of the Democratic party.

Is Laphonza Butler Transgender woman? No, she is not a Transwoman. As per sources, she lives with her girlfriend, Neneki Lee, and the couple has a daughter. She has been an advisor to many big senators in the past. Such as she was the official advisor of Kamala Harris. Since 2021, she was the president of EMILY’s List until she was named as a senator in 2023. She held many offices at different organizations.

Laphonza Butler Net Worth & More

People are Searching for Laphonza because she is the new senator. Netizens want to know everything about their senator. As per reports, her net worth is around $300,000. This is just an estimated figure. Because no official data is present. Laphonza seems like a private person.

She does not share details about her private life on social media. The couple lives in Laphonza Butler Silver Spring, Maryland. Her social accounts are about her politics-related work. Thus, it has not been easy to gather many details about Laphonza. On her social media account, she has mentioned Kamala Harris a lot of times.

Social Media Accounts

Instagram Account:

Laphonza has more than 4500 followers, and she follows 136 people. She is active on her Instagram account.

Laphonza Butler Silver Spring does not have a LinkedIn account. We searched for her account on the internet. But unable to find the official account. Although there were a few accounts with the same name, its legitimacy is questionable. Thus, we have not provided a link to that account.

Twitter Account:

She has more than 38 thousand followers on her Twitter. Laphonza Butler Biography details are also not available on her Twitter account. Butler follows 1398 people on Twitter. She joined Twitter in March 2012.

Conclusion

The article about Laphonza Butler, a politician, has provided all the details about Butler. We provided her social media account details. And the reason why she is trending on social media. We also provided details on Laphonza Butler Net Worth. Unfortunately, we were unable to find her LinkedIn account. She is now the Senator from California, as announced by California’s governor. For more details about Laphonza Butler, click here.

