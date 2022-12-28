Nowadays, it is really common to read blogs on different topics to help us out one way or another. They are usually written in an informal manner so visitors can easily read and understand the content. The goal of bloggers is to attract as many readers as possible so they can grow and eventually generate revenue. Keep in mind that there are some costs associated with starting a blog. Those are domain name and hosting, which in most cases is managed WordPress plan as well as WordPress plugin.

In this article, we are going to take you through the steps of launching a profitable blog.

Choosing a domain name and hosting

The first step on your journey is choosing your domain name and hosting. Choosing web hosting is far more complicated. Therefore, we will focus on that.

There are different types of WordPress-optimized hosting solutions you can choose from, such as shared hosting, VPS hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated hosting, etc. Depending on your website’s needs, you need to choose an appropriate type of hosting.

Now, let’s have a look at some of the characteristics, such as uptime, performance, security, and support, that you should focus on when choosing a hosting provider.

Uptime – This is one of the key characteristics to look at when choosing a hosting provider. It measures the time your website will be up and running and available for visitors to see. It is measured in percentages.

Note some hosting providers even go the extra mile by offering a money-back guarantee for uptime. Also, know that no hosting will guarantee 100% uptime. Everything above 95% is considered good uptime.

Performance – When we talk about performance, we talk about website speed and loading times. We all know how annoying it can be when websites load slowly or have other issues related to their performance. If you don’t pick a provider with good performance, your revenue will be affected since people will visit less often.

In addition, if your website has low performance, it can affect your google ranking, meaning how high up your website shows in browsers’ search results.

Security – There are security measures that will be put in place to protect you from cyber-attacks. Make sure you check the hosting plans before choosing one since not all hosting providers offer great security.

If you are working with sensitive data is really crucial to choose a reliable web host.

Support – While building your website, or even later on when you are managing it, there might be issues that may arise that you don’t know how to fix. This is where having good customer support is vital. Note, before choosing a provider, look in detail at what kind of support they offer, is it 24/7, do they offer email tickets only, or does it also include support chats and calls?

Once you have chosen your domain name and web hosting, you can focus on the following:

Site Logo – Make a simple logo using a text editor, InDesign, or another tool. Note that even if you don’t have any design experience, you can still make our own simple logo by downloading some free vector graphics and picking a typeface. If you are a MacBook user, we recommend using Apple’s Pages program, which will complement your aesthetic the best.

Photos – Add some flair to your blog entries with high-quality images and stock photos from free stock image sites.

Comments- Make a decision on comments whether you will have them or not. Note they are frequently a useful method to obtain feedback and engage with your readers directly.

Social media – The final step is focusing on your marketing. Every new website needs a good marketing plan in order to succeed and grow. Create an account on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and promote your blog on that platform. When you are starting off, you can always ask your friends to help you out by sharing your profiles to reach as many people as possible in the beginning months.

Conclusion

If you want to have a profitable blog in this time and age, you need to make smart choices. Choose the type of hosting that will best fit your website needs and a reliable provider. Once you do that, you can focus on several aspects of your blog. Make sure you provide quality content, engage with readers, and promote your blog to get more traffic. If you do all that, you will have a profitable blog.