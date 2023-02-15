Laura Ingraham Accident: What Happened To Her? Whose Wife Is She? Curious To Check Age, Husband, Parents, Boyfriend, Birthday & Biography? Read Wiki & Facts Here!

The Laura Ingraham Accident is a trending topic now. Learn about the actual incident and get the complete data in this post.

Do you watch Fox Studios Channel? If yes, you will be aware of the hosts on this channel. Did you notice a famous host of this channel has been missing for a while? Yes, Laura Ingraham missing from the channel is raising attention in the United States and Canada.

Hence, people are asking about her happenings on social platforms. These people are wondering in concern and asking about her whereabouts. Recently, the Laura Ingraham Accident news got trending among the audience. Find all the answers to the query in this post below.

About Laura Accident

On 14th February 2023, some reports made headlines regarding Laura Ingraham’s car accident. This news is unconfirmed by investigating officers and her family. The reports mention that the accident was severe. However, no additional details were mentioned.

We will update the entire story further with more clarification in our upcoming post.

What Happened To Laura Ingraham?

Fox Channel is not updating any reports regarding her whereabouts. However, the previous Twitter post of Laura Ingraham is getting rebooted by the public.

This post was uploaded on 27th January 2023 with an image of her plastered knee. In this, Laura mentions that she is recovering from the operation with her dog. She also thanks her well-wisher and the surgeon who performed her surgery. This post received 1.2 million views which raised attention to Laura’s Biography.

How Laura landed up in the hospital?

Laura was reportedly on leave and vacationing with her adopted children. Reports mention that she had a ligament tear while enjoying skiing. However, Laura did not mention anything related to her knee injury.

Laura Ingraham Wiki

Complete name: Laura Anne Ingraham

Profession: Political Commentator, Television Host and Radio Personality

Marital status: Unmarried

Nationality: American

Age : 59 years old

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 57 kilograms

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Net worth: 40 million dollars

Laura Ingraham kept her relationship open to the public. She had dated several Boyfriend. Currently, few reports say that she is related to Raymond Arroyo, who is an American journalist and an author.

Who was Laura’s Parents ?

Laura Ingraham was born in Glastonbury, Connecticut, in the United States. She grew up in a normal middle-class family with her siblings. She was born to James Fredrick Ingraham Lii and his Wife Anne Caroline Ingraham.

Her father was a former fighter in World War 2. He took his last breath in 2013. At the same time, her mother, Anne Caroline Ingraham, was working as a waitress and took her last breath in 1999.

Laura Ingraham Relationship

Laura Ingraham never hides her relationship status. Some of her relations are mentioned here.

Dinesh, an Indian and an American citizen, were in relation with her in the early 80s

Keith, a broadcaster, revealed their relationship in 2008

In 1999, it was also rumoured that Laura dated Robert Torricelli, a politician

In 2005, the rumour was she was dating an economist, Lawrence Summers.

However, it is yet unclear about her Husband.

Post-op recovery always better with dogs! Thanks for all the well wishes and to my phenomenal surgeons. Blessed! pic.twitter.com/EAaGsHckwV — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 27, 2023

Conclusion

The Laura Ingraham car accident was reported earlier on Tuesday. However, there is no confirmation from her family members. People had taken charge and prayed for well-being.

What’s your update regarding Laura’s accident? Share in Comments.

Laura Ingraham Accident –FAQs

Q1. When is Laura Ingraham resuming as a host?

Laura Ingraham’s return to work is not confirmed by her yet.

Q2. What are the names of her siblings?

Curtis Ingraham, Brooks Ingraham and James Ingraham

Q3. What is Laura Ingraham’s children’s name?

Maria Caroline, Nikolai Peter, and Michael Dmitri.

Q4. When is Laura’s Birthday?

19th June 1963.

Q5. How many years is Laura Connected with the Fox News channel?

24 years

