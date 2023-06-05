How to download lead data from your Facebook ads manager

For a lot of small, medium, and big businesses, Facebook is a gold mine. The massive audience present on the platform makes it a viable option to attract customers for those willing to learn proper Facebook Ads manager. However, without accurate data, the process of attracting customers can result in a big flop.

Lead data is crucial for businesses as it provides information about potential customers who have shown interest in the company’s products or services. This data helps businesses identify their target audience, understand their needs and preferences, and tailor their marketing efforts accordingly. By collecting lead data, businesses can also prioritize their sales efforts and allocate resources more efficiently.

This guide aims will tell you how to download lead data from Facebook Ads Manager. Keep reading!

Why use Facebook Ads Manager

Facebook Ads Manager is a powerful tool that businesses can use to generate leads. It allows businesses to create and run targeted ads on Facebook and Instagram, which can reach a large and diverse audience. Ads can be customized based on various criteria, including demographics, interests, behaviours, and location.

To generate leads using Facebook Ads Manager, a business or a Facebook Ads agency can create It also offers ad generation leads, when any user submits their information of contact then it will be automatically contacted in generation ad. This information can include names, email addresses, phone numbers, and other details that are relevant to the business. Various options, such as adding custom questions, disclaimers, and privacy policies, are provided to customize these lead forms.

Once users submit their information, the business can access it through Facebook Ads Manager and use it to follow up with potential customers. This allows them to build relationships with potential customers and convert them into paying customers.

Additionally, Facebook Ads Manager provides insights into the performance of lead generation ads, including the number of leads generated, the cost per lead, and the conversion rate. By analyzing this data, businesses can optimize their ads and improve their lead-generation efforts over time.

Downloading Lead Data: Step-by-step guide

To access Ads Manager and navigate to the “Leads” section, take the following steps:

Log in to your Facebook account and go to the Ads Manager dashboard.

On the left-hand side, click on “Forms Library.”

Click on the lead ad you want to see the leads for.

Click on the “Leads” tab to view the lead data.

Once you are on the “Leads” tab, you can filter and sort your leads based on various parameters. The filters are available at the top of the page and include:

Date range: You can filter leads based on the date range in which they were collected.

Form type: You can filter leads based on the type of form they filled out.

Question responses: You can filter leads based on specific responses to the questions in the lead form.

Ad campaigns: You can filter leads based on the specific ad campaigns that generated them.

You can also sort leads by date, name, or by how recently the lead was captured.

To customize the columns displayed in the lead data table, click on the “Columns” button at the top of the page. From here, you can select the columns that you want to view in the lead data table.

To download lead data as a CSV file, click on the “Download” button at the top of the page. From here, you can choose the fields that you want to include in the CSV file and download it to your computer. You can use this data to import into your customer relationship management (CRM) system, email marketing tools, or any other relevant platform.

Best practices for using lead data

Following up with leads in a timely manner is crucial for converting them into paying customers. When potential customers show interest in a product or service, they expect a prompt response from the business. Delayed or non-existent follow-up can lead to a negative impression of the business and can cause the potential customer to seek out other options.

To segment and prioritize leads based on different criteria, businesses should consider the following tips:

Demographics: Segmenting leads based on demographics such as age, gender, location, and income can help businesses tailor their messaging and marketing efforts to specific groups of potential customers.

Interests: Prioritizing leads based on their interests and behaviours can help businesses identify which leads are most likely to convert. This can be based on factors such as the pages they have liked on Facebook or their interactions with the business on social media.

Lead Score: Assigning a lead score based on factors such as engagement with the business, website visits, and email interactions can help businesses prioritize their follow-up efforts. This helps ensure that the most engaged and interested leads receive prompt attention.

Sales Readiness: Segmenting leads based on their readiness to make a purchase can help businesses prioritize follow-up efforts. Leads that have expressed immediate interest or have been more engaged with the business may be more sales-ready and should be prioritized accordingly.

It is important to respect data privacy and use lead data ethically. Businesses should only collect and use lead data for legitimate business purposes and should be transparent about how they are using the data. Businesses should also ensure that they comply with relevant data privacy laws and regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States. Failing to respect data privacy can lead to legal and reputational consequences for the business.

Conclusion

It is important to use lead data effectively to improve your business’s conversion rates and overall performance. Businesses should ensure that they are following up with leads promptly and providing relevant and personalized messaging to potential customers. Segmenting and prioritizing leads based on different criteria can also help businesses make the most of their lead data.