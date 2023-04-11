What Are the Leading Causes of Car Accidents in North Carolina?

While technological advancement in the automobile sector has resulted in a higher traffic density over the past few decades, it has also resulted in an inevitable and concerning increase in the number of car accidents. Thousands of car accidents occur in the United States each year, resulting in serious physical injuries, property damage, emotional trauma, and financial losses for the victims and their unsuspecting families. Although some crashes might be attributable to other factors, a vast majority of all car accidents result from preventable human error. In this article, we will take a brief look at the leading causes of car accidents in North Carolina. Being aware of these causes can enable you to minimize the risk of getting involved in such an incident. Additionally, this knowledge can be invaluable if you find yourself in a position where you have to explore your legal options regarding pursuing a car accident lawsuit against a negligent driver.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving continues to be one of the most common causes of car accidents occurring throughout the United States, including North Carolina. Distracted driving refers to unsafe driving behavior whereby a driver is unable to pay complete attention to the road due to activity. These activities include cell phone usage, talking to passengers, manipulating controls on the navigation system, and more. If drivers are not paying attention to their surroundings it can lead to some considerable damage. It’s best to keep your eyes on the road at all times to avoid any issues.

Over speeding

Driving over the speed limit can impair a driver’s reflexes and ability to respond quickly to developing traffic situations. Speeding can result in a rapid loss of control of the vehicle due to a safety hazard on the road and put everyone in traffic in danger. Due to the high momentum of a moving vehicle, there is a greater risk of acquiring serious physical injury, and even death if the accident is severe enough. Always be aware of what the speed limit is on any road you are driving on. The speed is set for a reason so it’s important to follow the rules.

Reckless Driving

Reckless driving refers to the practice of overtly dangerous behavior that puts every driver and passenger on the road at serious risk of harm. Tailgating, switching lanes illegally, disobeying traffic laws, and more are examples of dangerous driving practices that can result in physical injuries and death. This type of negligence behind the wheel can cause serious damage. Try to avoid drivers who are exhibiting this type of behavior. Your life is important there is no need to cause any drama on the road.

Driver Fatigue

Driving on little sleep accounts for a large number of all car accidents in North Carolina. Fatigue impairs a driver’s reflexes and ability to react quickly to sudden traffic development. Additionally, drivers can fall asleep behind the wheel, resulting in catastrophic car crashes that can claim lives. All drivers should schedule breaks during long driving stretches to ensure that they can nap or rest before continuing to drive. It not only improves concentration and attention on the road but also avoids the risk of unfortunate traffic accidents.

Impaired Driving

Driving under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs is one of the most common causes of all traffic accidents occurring in the United States. Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant, which impairs a person’s thinking ability, concentration, vision, and, most importantly, reaction time to drive safely in traffic. These types of drivers are not aware of their actions, making them deadly behind the wheel. Driving under the influence is a criminal offense punishable by North Carolina law. If you see someone on the road driving erratically it’s important to call the police immediately.

Conclusion

If you or your loved one got injured in a car crash due to someone else’s negligence, you can seek compensation for your physical, emotional, and financial damages through a personal injury lawsuit against the responsible driver. A very experienced car accident lawyer in North Carolina can help you file a lawsuit, collect evidence, and formulate a winning strategy to get you justice for your car crash case. They will be able to review your case and make sure you get the justice that you deserve. It’s important to reach out to a trusted legal team immediately after any of these accidents.