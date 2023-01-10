What Are The Advantages Of Legal Entity Identifier In India?

Legal entity identification or LEI code is a combination of alphabets and numbers that gives your legal entity or organisation a unique 20-character code that, when searched, shows public information such as your organisation’s name, address, type of organisation, etc. Legal entity identifier is a mandated process if your organisation is involved in financial transactions such as stocks, bonds, forex, etc. You would often see that the counterparty risk involved in financial transactions can be reduced when they have a legitimate identification that is recognised globally.

The LEI code search allows you to identify the party involved in the financial transactions and minimise the counterparty risk. This is because acquiring LEI in India requires thorough documentation of the company, parent company, and other necessary documents. The local operating unit helps you fill out the application and also with services such as auto-renewal.

The legal entity identifier is one method for businesses engaged in financial transactions to register themselves on a standard database. Applicants all over India, that is, approximately over 50,000 companies, have adopted the legal entity identifier because it is a global means to verify.

Legal entity identifiers have various benefits, some of which are listed below.

Improves Public Data Accuracy

The world is moving fast, and digitalisation helps this process. Having public records or a database of the legal entities involved in financial transactions through unique codes keeps the database clean and minimises risk during the global financial crisis. Often companies get multiple loans on the same assets because the banks are unaware. The legal entity identifier helps understand the client’s previous transactions and other activities that can reduce the non-performing assets.

LEI Is Unique To Each Entity

This unique code acquired by legal entities is known for the same. It eliminates confusion regarding similar company names and ensures that the code can’t be reused, which maintains the singularity of the legal entity.

Increases Reliability

Often, companies want to ensure that the opposite company/organisation is legitimate during cross-border transactions. The legal entity identifier is a method that is used globally. The reason behind this is the verification process of acquiring a legal entity identifier. Once you fill out the form and attach your documents, the local operating unit thoroughly checks and verifies all your records to provide your unique code. This ensures the authenticity of the process and helps you identify the party you are dealing with, keeping the transaction transparent and secure.

Conclusion

It is essential to know who applies to legal entity identifiers and who isn’t. Large corporate borrowers, private limited companies, public limited companies, trusts, funds, etc., must apply for legal entity identifiers. But this may not be the case for every large corporate borrower. According to the definition, any entity with a fund-based exposure or non-fund based of over or equal to 5 crores comes under large corporate borrowers. But only companies with 50 crores of exposure are required to get legal entity identifiers. LEI code search will help you identify these companies. This code helps in cross-border transactions and keeps the process transparent.