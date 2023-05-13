[Unedited] Lindsay Joseph Lucid Tattoos: Where Is Lucid Tattoo Shop Located? Check Details On Lindsay Joseph Tattoo Artist, And Reviews

The article on Lindsay Joseph Lucid Tattoos has provided all the scandal details and more details about the shop.

Do you like tattoos and where do you have tattoos? What kind of tattoo you like? Who is Lindsay Joseph? What are Lucid Tattoos? Where is Lucid Tattoos located? Why is Lucid Tattoos trending? If you are also intrigued by the recent TikTok and social media drama, this article on Lindsay Joseph Lucid Tattoos is perfect. In this article, we will talk about the backlash that Lucid Tattoos has received from the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and Germany and why it is so.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Why are Lucid Tattoos Trending?

The scandal unfolded when a TikTok content creator, ‘running_mom_of_boys’, posted a video on her account and shared details about her recent tattoo appointment with Lucid Tattoos. In the beginning, she said that Lindsay Joseph Tattoo Artist charged $200 for the consultation session, where she was told to elaborate on what kind of tattoo she wanted and other things.

The video is around 3 minutes long, and she has shared all the details of her consultation with Lindsay. After that, netizens blasted social media with their opinions and started to reshare the video as much as possible. Thus, the tattoo artist is trending.

Disclaimer: In the article, all the details provided were collected through different sources on the internet. We are not making any personal comments on the topic.

Lucid Tattoos Lindsay Reviews

The tattoo artist Lindsay Joseph received negative feedback after that a Twitter user Dianna. E Anderson posted a Twitter video where ‘running_mom_of_boys’ shared her bad experience. She disclosed that her experience was very bad, and the approximate amount was $2260 for her tattoo, which she also disliked.

Lucid Tattoos has received bad reviews for being rigid and expensive. In addition, Lucid Tattoo Cambridge Ontario has received a lot of bad publicity after the TikToker ‘running_mom_of_boys’ shared her disappointing feedback.

Details About the Pricing of Lucid Tattoos

Per the details revealed by the people online, Lindsay Joseph is charging a lot of money for the tattoos. The pricing ranges are as provided below:

Consultation Charges: $200

Tattoo with one minor change: $1500 plus taxes

Tattoo with 2 concept changes and few minor changes: $3500 plus taxes is charged by Lucid Tattoo Cambridge

Tattoo with multiple changes: $6000 plus taxes

Additional Details

The TikToker also claimed that they misled and misguided her, she told Joseph what exactly she wanted, but Lindsay did not consider it and sent her a very bad sketch beyond her imagination. Lindsay had shown her 2 pictures, and she opted for the first one, but the sketch differed from that.

Video on Lindsay Joseph Tattoo Reviews disclosed that they charged for the sketch separately. But the final sketch was ridiculous. In addition, as per her video, the amount quoted was not even the final cost; sketch and change charges would be included afterwards. Thus, they received heavy backlash and a lot of bad limelight after this incident.

Conclusion

The article details a tattoo artist charging a hefty sum for the services. A video about Lucid Tattoos Reviews has been posted by a TikTok content creator, ‘running_mom_of_boys’; she gave all the details about her appointment with the tattoo artist and the conversation between them. She said that the Lucid Tattoo blindsided her regarding the cost and design of the tattoo. To know more, please visit this link.

Have you ever visited Lucid Tattoos? Please share your experience with Lucid Tattoos in the comments.

Updates on The Lucid Tattoos Car & More: FAQs

Q1. What is the Lucid Tattoos controversy about?

A1. The scandal caught fire when a lady on TikTok revealed the ordeal she faced with Lucid Tattoos and had the worst experience.

Q2. Who is that lady who faced disappointment with Lucid Tattoos?

A2. Her TikTok account name is ‘running_mom_of_boys’, and her real name is Courtney Monteith.

Q3. Where is Lucid Tattoo Shop Located?

A3. It is in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. The exact location is provided on their website.

Q4. Who is the owner of Lucid Tattoos?

A4. Lindsay Joseph is the owner of Lucid Tattoos, and she has turned her Instagram account private after the scandal.

Q5. How are the Lucid Tattoos’ reviews?

A5. They have received many negative reviews, and many people have shared their Lucid Tattoos Ontario Reviews with them after Courtney explained her ordeal.

Also Read : – Andrea Zaude Instagram: Check Her Foto, Wiki, Parents, Biography, Husband, Age, And Family Details!