[Full Watch Video Link] Lisa Sleep Paralysis Real Footage: Check What Is The Content Of Lisa Sleep Paralysis Original Video Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, Twitter

Disclaimer: This post discusses sleep paralysis and horror encounter. User discretion is advised.

What happened to Blackpink member Lisa?

In a recent online broadcast, Lisa from the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK revealed a terrifying experience with a ghost and subsequent sleep paralysis. While alone in Jisoo’s room, Lisa witnessed a mysterious figure passing by towards the living room, initially mistaking them for her bandmate Rosé. However, to her surprise, Rosé responded from her room, leaving Lisa confused and intrigued.

Lisa Sleep Paralysis Original Video -Encounter with a Ghost:

As Lisa recounted the incident, she explained how she saw someone walking toward the living room while she was alone in Jisoo’s room. Assuming it was Rosé, who lived next door, Lisa called out to her. However, much to her surprise, Rosé responded from her room, raising questions about the identity of the figure she saw. This mysterious encounter left Lisa perplexed and curious about what was happening.

Viral On Reddit -The Dreadful Sleep Paralysis:

Lisa’s ordeal took a horrifying turn the following day when she experienced sleep paralysis. Opening her eyes, she found a man sitting on her bed, unable to move or react. The fear and helplessness she felt during this episode were unimaginable. Lisa’s vivid description of the chilling incident sent shivers down the spines of fans and fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who listened attentively during the broadcast.

Lisa’s Revelation about the experience viral on Twitter:

Bravely sharing her story during the online broadcast, Lisa expressed her disbelief and terror over the ghostly encounter and subsequent sleep paralysis. She firmly believed that the man she saw during the sleep paralysis episode was the same figure she had witnessed in Jisoo’s room. Jisoo herself chimed in, confirming their shared fear and solidifying their belief in the supernatural presence they had encountered.

Know about Lisa:

Lisa’s official name is Lalisa Manoban, a member of the BLACKPINK as stated on her Instagram handle which you can see below. Lisa is known for her exceptional dancing skills and captivating stage presence. She joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2011 and debuted as part of BLACKPINK in 2016. Lisa has garnered international recognition for her talent and has a massive following on social media. With her unique fashion sense and charismatic personality, she continues to inspire fans worldwide. Lisa’s contributions to BLACKPINK have solidified her status as a prominent figure in the K-pop industry and on social media like Telegram and much more.

Conclusion:

BLACKPINK's Lisa's encounter with a ghost and subsequent sleep paralysis has intrigued and unsettled fans.

Lisa Revelation viral on Tiktok- FAQs:

Q4. When was Lisa born?

Lisa was born on March 27, 1997.

