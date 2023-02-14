Understandably, having a good credit score is important if you’re looking to make major purchases, such as a house or a car—but what qualifies as bad credit?

Bad credit is generally considered to be a credit score of 350 to 579. If you have a score in this range, it may be more difficult for you to qualify for certain loans and credit cards. Additionally, you may be required to pay higher interest rates and may have to provide additional financial information to lenders to qualify.

While having a score in this range is considered to be bad credit, it’s crucial to note that it’s not impossible to get approved for certain loans and credit cards. Many lenders offer programs specifically designed for people with bad credit, such as secured credit cards and loans with higher interest rates.

When it comes to obtaining a loan with bad credit, finding the right option can seem like a daunting task. Unfortunately, people with a poor credit score often have limited options for financing. However, there are a few lenders out there that are willing to work with those with bad credit and provide them with the funds they need. Below, you can begin to compare loans for bad credit with Forbes Advisor.

Upgrade

Upgrade is an online lender that provides loans to people with bad credit. They offer a minimum credit score requirement of 560, annual percentage rates (APRs) ranging from 7.96 percent to 35.97 percent, and loan amounts between $1,000 and $35,000—making them the best option for installment loans available to those with poor credit history.

LendingPoint

For those with bad credit, LendingPoint is an online lender that offers personal loans to borrowers. To be eligible for a personal loan from LendingPoint, applicants must have a minimum credit score of 600 and the APR range is 7.99 percent to 35.99 percent. Additionally, they offer autopay options on loans between $2,000 and $36,500 which can provide fast funding solutions quickly.

Universal Credit

For those with a credit score of at least 560, Universal Credit provides loan options from $1,000 up to $50,000. The APR for these loans ranges between 11.69 percent and 35.93 percent. This is an ideal choice for borrowers who wish to compare various offerings before committing to one option.

Upstart

For those with less-than-perfect credit, Upstart is a great choice for fast loan approval. They require at least a 600 FICO score and offer an APR of 6.50 percent to 35.99 percent, ranging from loans between $1,000 to $50,000 in value.

Avant

Avant is an online lender that specializes in offering loans to individuals who have poor credit. It offers a variety of repayment options for people with credit scores as low as 580 and its interest rates range from 9.95 percent up to 35.99 percent. Loan amounts available through Avant are between $2,000 and $35,000.

LendingClub

LendingClub is an online lender that offers loans to those with bad credit. They provide loan amounts from $1,000 up to a maximum of $40,000 for borrowers who have a minimum credit score of 600 or higher and offer interest rates ranging between 8.30 percent to 36 percent. This company provides customers with an easy-to-use experience when it comes to obtaining financing.

While these are some of the best loan options for people with bad credit, it’s important to note that not all lenders are created equal. It’s necessary to do your research and compare rates and terms before committing to a loan. Additionally, it’s essential to make sure that you’re able to make your payments on time and in full to maintain a good credit score.

Finally, you should remember that bad credit isn’t permanent. With hard work and dedication, you can improve your credit score and eventually qualify for better loans and credit cards. So, if you have bad credit, don’t give up—there are steps you can take to improve your financial situation.