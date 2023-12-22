{Video Link} Louisa Jesperson Video Leaked On Twitter: Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Details!

To learn more about the Louisa Jesperson Video Leaked on Twitter, read all the details below.

Louisa is a 24-year-old Danish student, and her friend Maren Ueland, a 28-year-old Norwegian, both went on holiday in Morocco in December 2018. But something tragic happened to them both. Their bodies were discovered in the High Atlas area. It become a trending topic in Germany and United States. This Atlas region is known for hiking. It is a remote location where they set up their tent for the night.

Why is the Louisa Jesperson Video Leaked on Twitter trending?

The killers made a video of their killing and uploaded it to social media after killing them. At that time, videos trended on social media for a few days. Danish police have charged 14 people for sharing this horrific video on social media and banned the video from social media. Now, after 5 years, the video has started circulating on different social media handles worldwide. They are three men who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in a video days before the murder. Two of them are Youness Ouziyad and Abdessamad Ejjoud, who decapitated the woman, while the third man, Rachid Afatti, filmed the killing.

Background of Louisa Jesperson Reddit and Maren Ueland

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, born in 1994, was from Ikast, Denmark, and attended Ikast-Brande Gymnasium. Maren Ueland, born in 1990, was from Bryne, Norway. Both were students at the University of South-Eastern Norway, studying outdoor recreation. On December 9, 2018, they arrived in Morocco for trekking. Tragically, they were brutally murdered by four attackers pledging allegiance to ISIS in the High Atlas region.

Morocco is generally seen as a secure travel destination, but this tragedy brought attention to the worldwide threat posed by terrorism. In response, Moroccan authorities established the (BCIJ).

The Trail

On TikTok and other social media handles, people are sharing killing videos of girls, and for that, in total, 24 people went on a trail in Sale near Rabat, Morocco. Twenty-three were charged with various serious offenses, and three were accused of murder. One of the suspects, who was previously imprisoned for trying to join the Islamic State in Syria, confessed to killing one of the women in May 2019. Three of the suspects were sentenced to death in July 2019, and their attorney announced that he would appeal.

The Viral Video

In a shocking turn of events, Ms. Ueland’s mother, Irene’s Instagram page, was flooded with hundreds of graphic pictures of her daughter’s slit throat and Ms. Jespersen’s severed head. The court, as reported by AFP, rejected the Jespersen family’s request for 10 million dirhams (equivalent to $1 million or £800,000) in compensation from the Moroccan government, citing its “moral responsibility.” Instead, the court ordered the three convicted individuals to pay 2 million dirhams in compensation. The video, which is still shockingly accessible on social media, has been shared by friends of Ms. Jespersen’s family, who advise people not to watch it on Twitter or any social media.

Conclusion

We have discussed every aspect surrounding the Louisa Jesperson video leak, including how the video went viral and what happened to her killers. This shocking incident made headlines throughout the world, and we also talked about the entire incident that took place in the high of Atlas, where her three killers are being charged with murder.

