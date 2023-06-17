Loveless James Obituary: Check Full Details On James Loveless Somerset KY

The article explains James and his cause of death. One can find the details of Loveless James by reading the Loveless James Obituary.

Do you know about Loveless James? When he died? What do you think will be the cause of the death? What was his age? James was born in the United States and was a polite and hard-working human being. Many of his known members will miss him badly. Know more information on James by reading the article Loveless James Obituary.

Who was Loveless James?

Loveless James was born on March 11th, 1963, in Somerset. His parents are Henry and Margaret. His kindness and gentleness touched the life of James. In addition to inspiring his family and friends, he served as a pillar of strength in his community. People around him were comforted and joyed by his warm smile and compassionate nature. More information on James was explained in the article. James’ life will be honored at a funeral service, and family and friends are cordially invited to join in paying tribute to his incredible journey.

James Loveless Somerset KY

The family was James’s top priority throughout his life. The man was devoted to his wife, Emily Loveless, who is of 48 years, and he loves his three children, Sarah, Jennifer and Michael. During his time with his family, James cherished every moment and loved and supported them unconditionally. He created countless memories by taking family vacations, celebrating, and spending time together. Loveless James Obituary details are stated in the article.

About his Career and Passion.

He was a hard-working individual who was passionate about his career. His commitment and strong work ethic earned him the respect of his colleagues at the local manufacturing plant over the past four decades. How he approached his work and impacted the community reflected his determination and integrity. James loved spending time in the great outdoors in his spare time. It wasn’t uncommon for him to spend time in nature, whether fishing on the lake, gardening, or walking in the countryside.

Wiki – Loveless James Obituary

Name: Loveless James

Date of Birth: March 11th, 1963

Age: 60 years

Place of Birth: Somerset

Died on: June 14th, 2023

Wife: Emily

Children: Sarah, Jennifer and Michael

Parents: Henry and Margaret

Tributes to Loveless James

James’ life will be honored at a funeral service, and family and friends are cordially invited to join in paying tribute to his incredible journey. The family seeks donations in place of bouquets as a tribute to James’ long dedication to giving back. The Loveless family members would like to sincerely thank everyone who has sent their best wishes and shown assistance throughout this trying time. Loveless James Obituary is in the article.

The data in the article is obtained from trusted online sources. We do not promote any irrelevant information. All the content is for general purposes only.

Conclusion

As per online sources, Loveless James died on June 14th, 2023. The cause of the death is unknown, and it appears to be a natural death. Further investigations are ongoing by the police department. Many people are showering their tributes towards the victim’s family. Gather more information on James online.

FAQ – Loveless James Obituary

Q1. When Loveless James passed away?

Loveless James died on June 14th, 2023.

Q2. What was the reason for the death?

The reason for the death was not disclosed. It appears to be a natural death.

Q3. What was James’s age?

Loveless James’ age was 60 years.

4. Who was James’s wife?

James’s wife was Emily Loveless, 48 years.

