{Uncensored} Lydia Velez Gonzalez Geologist: Find Exclusive Details On Instagram, LinkedIn!

Are you trying to uncover the mystery of Lydia Velez Gonzalez’s love life? The center of attraction in the famous Netflix show Love is Blind Season 5, Lydia is covered with controversial statements about her relationship life.

Viewers from the United States are surprised to find out that Lydia is also a professional geologist, as per her LinkedIn profile. Therefore, let’s unveil the complete controversy of Lydia Velez Gonzalez Geologist relationship life and public opinion after watching her Bio Profile.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez Geologist Current Chaos

The famous Star of the Netflix show Love is Blind season 5 is hanging up in the relationship controversies with her current boyfriend, Uche. For a short duration, she has been in multiple relationships, and one of the major factors that point a finger at Lydia is her dishonesty with her partners.

Recently, Lydia Velez Gonzalez Geologist current boyfriend, Uche, took the favor of Lydia’s ex-boyfriend Milton and reported that she has been dishonest with him. However, replying to the controversial statement, Milton said that he had no vibe about his past relationship and did not carry any burden with him. Overall, now he has nothing with or against Lydia.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez Instagram

People are exploring the social media handles of Lydia Velez. Her official Instagram account is Lydia Arleen, and has more than 37.2k followers. In her Ig bio, she mentioned her educational field of geology, her liking for Poetry and LIB 5.

Besides that, Lydia Velez Gonzalez LinkedIn profile is also in higher demand. The LinkedIn profile of Lydia mentions that she got her geologist degree from the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez in 2014. After that, she proceeded to her career in human resource management. But surprisingly, she has not graduated in geology, and her profile clearly says that she is a geologist.

Public Reaction to Lydia Velez Gonzalez Geologist

People are confused and believe after the controversial statement of her fiance, Uche, that Lydia is a cheater and unstable with a man. However, looking at the controversial statement by Lydia’s current boyfriend, people were surprised and shared their thoughts on social media.

Some people are commenting on Lydia Velez Gonzalez Instagram that she’s a cheater and has no feelings. Moreover, people are also spreading hate regarding Lydia’s relationship status and the fake status of a Geologist. Additionally, people are also watching LIB season 5 to check out her bond with boys in the show and the legitimacy of her boyfriend’s statement.

Is Lydia Velez Gonzalez LinkedIn profile fake?

Some people are asking whether their LinkedIn profile, Lydia, is fake or Legitimate. The LinkedIn profile is definitely legit, but she has written overwhelming stuff that might misguide some viewers. All information regarding her personal life education to reel life in Love Is Blind season 5 is available in her profile.

Moreover, Lydia Velez Gonzalez Geologist, seems like she’s an expert in the Geological field. However, she does not hold any specialized graduation or post-graduation in Geology. Therefore, this information also retrieved the trust of her followers and viewers that she might be a cheater or less enthusiastic person in a relationship.

Final Verdict

Lydia Velez Gonzalez Geologist, is in controversy when a current boyfriend favored her ex, Milton. As per Uche, Lydia is very unstable with a relationship status and untrue with Milton as well since the beginning of LIB 5.

What are your thoughts regarding Lydia Velez? Comment below.

