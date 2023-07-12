Who is a Machine Learning Developer?

Machine Learning is one of the most popular career choices today. Organizations want to leverage ML tools and technologies to innovate their workflow processes. Real-life Machine Learning examples include facial recognition software, personalized product recommendations while browsing e-commerce websites, and real-time traffic alerts. The ML tech job role isn’t an entry-level position, but it can lead to a rewarding career in the IT industry if sustained for a long time.

Machine Learning engineers are in high demand among various industry verticals. Various educational platforms offer machine-learning courses with industry experts to cater to the rising demand. If you incline toward Data Science, algorithms, large data sets, data processing, and intelligent machine systems, then being a machine learning developer is an ideal career path. The career is exciting, still emerging, but full of challenges at every step. To lay the foundation for a bright future in Machine Learning, consider pursuing an MS in Artificial Intelligence that equips you with vital technical skills, tools, and training to bring innovative changes in your organization.

What is Machine Learning?

Machine Learning is a subset of Artificial Intelligence that uses self-learning algorithms to interpret data in a way that initiates the human learning process. For example, social media platforms use this technology to target advertisements at users based on their specific preferences, likes, and other online behavioral aspects. Each time the software performs a particular task, it learns from those tasks to carry out future operations more efficiently.

It uses mathematical and statistical models to predict using historical data or information. With the help of historical data, the algorithms build a mathematical model that aids in making future decisions for similar circumstances without being explicitly programmed. Organizations use this technology to understand their target audience’s behavior patterns and preferences and design advertising or marketing campaigns accordingly.

Shape the Future of Conversational AI: Join Our Trailblazing ChatGPT Courses Today

Job Roles and Responsibilities of a Machine Learning Engineer

A Machine Learning engineer is a critical pillar of the Data Science team. They work with data scientists, analysts, IT experts, and full-stack developers. An ML professional focuses on researching, building, and designing self-running artificial intelligence systems to automate predictive models. The job involves gathering, analyzing, and organizing large data sets by executing test cases and optimizing machine learning models.

The specific duties of a Machine Learning programmer depend on the type of organization and the company’s goals. However, a broad range of responsibilities of a Machine Learning programmer is stated below:

Research and study appropriate data sets. Perform data collection and data modeling after selecting the appropriate data set.

Studying and transforming data science prototypes.

Performing statistical analysis and using the results to improve the self-predictive models.

Identifying differences in data distribution that could negatively impact the model performance in real-world scenarios.

Data Visualisation for deeper insights into the models.

Training and retraining ML systems and models as and when required.

Researching, designing, and developing Machine Learning systems and models.

Analyzing the discoveries of use cases of ML algorithms and ranking them by their success probability.

Understanding when your findings can be applied to business decisions.

Optimizing and enriching the existing ML frameworks and libraries.

How to Become a Machine Learning Engineer?

Although not a beginner-level position, you can become a skilled machine learning engineer. Implement the following steps to begin your career in this field.

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a similar field

A strong computer programming, IT, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Mathematics background is essential for success. Most organisations offering machine learning engineering jobs require at least a bachelor’s degree. A skilled machine learning engineer should have a strong hold over programming languages like C++, Java, Python, and R.

2. Gain relevant work experience

Once you have a bachelor’s degree in the required field, opt for working in a data science field that gives you hands-on experience working on machine learning or artificial intelligence projects. Some positions that you can serve that will lay the groundwork for a machine learning career include:

Computer Engineer

Software Developer

Software Engineer

Data Engineer

3. Get a Master’s degree

You can still work with a bachelor’s degree and relevant experience, but pursuing a master’s degree in Data Science or software engineering can help you learn the advanced skills needed to work on complex industrial projects. Organizations prefer to hire a certified machine learning programmer because an advanced machine learning certification from a reputed educational platform indicates you have the necessary knowledge and expertise to pull off complex machine learning tasks.

Career opportunities for Machine Learning students

An increasing number of companies are taking a considerable interest in leveraging Big Data technology and Data Science, fuelling the demand for data professionals. It is also a relatively emerging field. So professionals who enroll in the early stages of their Machine Learning career have a significant advantage for career advancement over their competitors.

The average annual salary of a Machine Learning engineer in India is more than Rs.6 lakhs, potentially reaching Rs 20 lakhs annually. Besides, if you have decent relevant experience and advanced certification, you can negotiate higher-than-average salaries while applying for ML jobs in your dream companies.

The common roles that Machine Learning professionals serve include the following positions:

Data Scientist

Responsible for collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and finding patterns and insights in the data.

Machine Learning Engineer

Responsible for working with Data scientists and software engineers for designing, building, and implementing machine learning models.

Research Scientist

Responsible for researching and developing new machine learning algorithms and technologies.

Data Engineer

Responsible for designing and maintaining the infrastructure and tools required to store, process and analyze huge data sets.

Business Intelligence Analyst

Responsible for analyzing business data, accurately predicting future trends, and making data-driven decisions.

Machine Learning Developer

Responsible for building and implementing machine learning models and algorithms into various applications.

NLP Scientist

Designs machines that understand, interpret, and manipulate human language to bridge the gap between human communication and computer understanding.

Conclusion

High-paying career opportunities combined with limitless potential for technological growth are what you get if you decide to advance your Machine Learning career. The ideal way to begin this career is to build your knowledge base by gaining practical experience and upskilling yourself through various Machine Learning certification programs.