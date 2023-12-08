Madan Mohan Rao K LinkedIn – About Primary Education Minister on Wikipedia!

The article will provide details of Madan Mohan Rao K LinkedIn and the Primary Education Minister on Wikipedia.

Have you heard of Madan Mohan Rao? Since his win in the 2023 election, people from India and the United States have become willing to know more about him. He is the son-in-law of the famous MLA Yareballi Jodhikar Rao from Telangana. Madan Mohan recently gained attention due to his recent win.

In this article, we will provide details on Madan Mohan Rao K LinkedIn and other further details. Keep reading the complete information to know the details.

Details on Madan Mohan Rao K LinkedIn

Madan Mohan recently won the 2023 elections. He is elected as the new IT minister in Telangana. He stood from the Yellareddy constituency in Telangana and was elected the MLA for the second time. He defeated the opposition candidate, Jajala Surender, with a more significant margin. We have not come across his LinkedIn details yet.

Madan Mohan is known for his political career, and his latest win has put him in the limelight. Madan Mohan has completed his Bachelor of Agriculture from Hyderabad University and his Masters in Agriculture from Wharton Business School.

Madan Mohan Minister Wikipedia

Let’s have a look at his Wikipedia.

Table Full Name Madan Mohan Rao Date of Birth 15 June 1969 Place of Birth Telengana Age 54 years Profession Politician Marital Status Married Spouse name K.Sridevi Party Indian Congress Party Education Bachelors and Masters in Agriulture Parents K. Rajeshwar Rao and K. Vijaya Lakshmi Religion Hinduism Nationality Indian Children Two sons and a daughter Hobby Sports

Madan Mohan It Minister Education

Madan Mohan was elected the IT minister in the 2023 elections by winning against the opposition party. He has received many degrees in his Bachelor’s and Master’s. He has done B.Sc in Agriculture and Masters in Agriculture in 1996. He also graduated from Wharton Business School.

Madan Mohan is also a businessman, but we do not have to know his net worth. He has many kinds of investments and shares in various companies, and it is reported that he has an estimated total assets worth Rs 14 crores.

Madan Mohan Politics and Career

Madan Mohan Rao won in 2018 from the same constituency for the first time. 2023, the election was conducted, and he won again, backed by the Congress Party. His opposite stood from the BJP party, winning only 27k votes and losing the election, making Madan Mohan the winner. He was also a chairman in TS MARKFED and has held many welfare programmes for the upliftment of the society.

Thirty-four percent of people voted for it, and Madan Mohan made him the clear winner of the elections. Madan Mohan It Minister Education became the winner of the Yellareddy assembly in the 2023 elections. He has become a brand in the political environment, and after his second win, he has achieved massive recognition from people across the country.

Details of Madan Mohan’s Family and Biography

As we all know, Madan Mohan Rao is the son-in-law of Yareballi Jodhikar Rao. He has recently gained recognition from people nationwide due to his recent win in the 2023 elections. He owns an IT firm, and his goal is to employ unemployed people. The 54-year-old man has a huge ambition to support the people of his state. We have provided the complete details in Madan Mohan Minister Wikipedia.

Madan Mohan Rao’s wife is K. Sridevi, a businesswoman. The couple share two sons and a daughter. The family belongs to the ready community, considered a dominant group in Telangana. He is a sports lover, and he loves cricket and badminton.

Social media links

Reddit- No links are found.

Twitter- Link is unavailable.

Conclusion

We need to get our hands on Madan Mohan Rao K LinkedIn details. However, we have provided all the necessary information about him in the article. People eager to know more details about Madan Mohan and his recent win in the elections can find many listed websites with the information.

