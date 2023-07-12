Mahee Consulting Services Scam: Check Its Full Legitimacy Details

The article on Mahee Consulting Services Scam has provided details about the company, read precisely.

What is Mahee Consulting Services? Is Mahee Consulting Services an IT sector firm? Why is Mahee Consulting Services trending on social media? Is Mahee Consulting Services Scam? If you are interested in today’s technology world and want to know new things, for example, Is Mahee Consulting Services Scam? Read this article here because people from the United States post this query on social media.

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Mahee Consulting Services A Scam?

There are a lot of Information technology firms in the world due to the boom in the technology industry. But are all the firms legit? Or are there some firms that one should beware of? Thus, here we are with a legitimacy check of a Consulting services firm Mahee. Read all the below legitimacy pointers below for Mahee Consulting Services.

Registration Date of the Company: 11th September 2012.

Expiration Date of the Company: 11th September 2023.

Website Last Updated: 27th January 2023.

Trust Rating: It is 0.0% (the lowest rating) raises the question; Is Mahee Consulting Services Scam ?

Social Media Presence: They have a business account on LinkedIn.

Owner’s Details: Direct name of the owner is not provided, but the name of the person in charge as the company’s vice president is given.

Country: The registrar’s country is Canada, and the city is Toronto.

Website Interface: The website is not accessible.

Thus, from the above points, anyone can guess that the website is untrustworthy. Although it has existed for a long-time, it still ceases to prove its operations worthy.

General Details About Mahee Consulting Services

Website Link: https://www.maheecs.com/ (The website is not accessible, and Google security is warning for suspected phishing). Because of the in-serviceable website, people are suspecting Mahee Consulting Services Scam .

Services Provided: Per the LinkedIn account, they provide consultancy in advanced technology and expertise in Telecom Cloud etc.

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington.

Offices Location: They operate in different cities in; India, Australia, Dubai, and America.

Name of the Highest Office-Bearer: VP Mr Vishwanath K, but on some websites, he is also named as a founder.

Founding Year: 2012

Type of Company: Mahee consulting services is a private company.

Phone Number: (609) 760-7522

Headquarters Address: 11330- NE, 36th Bellevue, Washington, Pin Code: 98004, U.S.

Status of the Company: As per some websites, the company is active, but it is hard to trace.

Read all the points carefully to know, Is Mahee Consulting Services Scam or Not?

Conclusion

The article has covered the topic of a company providing consultancy services, Mahee. People are searching for this company and questioning its legitimacy. Thus, we have researched the company and came up with facts & information about it. The website’s authenticity looks suspicious because it has the lowest trust rating and is flagged for phishing suspicions. Thus, readers should also conduct proper research. For Mahee’s LinkedIn account, click here.

Have you ever heard about Mahee Consulting Services? The list below is why you think Mahee Consulting Services is a Scam.

Also Read : – [Updated] Juul Class Action Lawsuit Scam-Read More About the Claim Form In Canada, and Payout Reddit