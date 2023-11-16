{Watch Video Link} Maki Skosana Footage Video: Capture Info On Tiktok, Instagram!

The Maki Skosana Footage Video spread like wildfire on Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, and Telegram.

Have you heard about the name of Maki Skosana? Maki Skosana, a South African woman, became a trending topic for the natives of the United States. Maki Skosana lost her life almost thirty-eight years ago.

After so many years, the Maki Skosana Footage Video went viral on social media. The video showcased the brutal death of Maki Skosana in front of everyone.

What can we see in the Maki Skosana Footage Video?

The incident happened on 20 July 1985 when a South African woman named Maki Skosana was burnt to death in front of the natives. It is not the only thing. The burning video of Maki Skosana was broadcast live on the state-run television of South Africa. Maki Skosana was only 24 years old when she was burnt to death. The brutality of the Maki Skosana Footage Video left everyone speechless.

Can we find the video on Tiktok and Instagram?

We have searched for the video on Instagram. However, we could not find any videos or images related to Maki Skosana’s brutal death on Instagram. So, it is hard to find Maki Skosana’s burning death video on Instagram.

However, some Tiktokers used short clips and screenshots of Maki Skosana’s burning death video to make videos on Tiktok. Through a short Tiktok video, video creators tried their best to tell the story of Maki Skosana.

What happened to Maki Skosana in the video that went viral on Twitter?

A group of anti-apartheid activists suspected that Maki Skosana was an informant. So, the activists killed her by “necklacing.” You might have not heard about “necklacing.” In previous times, necklacing was a brutal and gruesome practice that happened in townships.

When the news went viral on Twitter, people learned about the “necklacing” term. The group of anti-apartheid activists brutally killed Maki Skosana in Duduza, west part of Nigel at the East Rand, Gauteng. According to some Youtube videos, the group of anti-apartheid activists suspected that Maki Skosana was involved in the death of four activists, and she was a police informer. However, a group called “Third Force” was behind the deaths of those four activists.

Can we find the Maki Skosana Footage Video on Telegram?

As the video was so brutal and gruesome, the maximum number of social media platforms decided to remove the video from their sites. However, some netizens claimed that the video is still available on Telegram. Unfortunately, we could not find any videos of Maki Skosana’s burning death on the internet. Some screenshots of Maki Skosana’s burning death video are still available on some web portals.

Who was Maki Skosana?

Maki Skosana was a 24-year-old black South African unmarried woman. She was a factory worker. Some informative Youtube videos claimed that Maki Skosana was a single mother of a five-year-old son. You can check our “Social Media Sites Links” section for recent updates about Maki Skosana’s death.

"In June 1986, a South-African woman was burned to death on television. Her name was Maki Skosana, and the world watched in horror as anti-apartheid activists wrapped her up in a car tire, doused her with gasoline, and set her on fire."

The Final Discussion:

The activists put a petrol-doused tire around Maki Skosana’s neck and lit it. The South African Broadcasting Corporation filmed the Maki Skosana Footage Video. So, those who have not watched the video or its screenshots, should not search for it. The video might be disturbing for you. Click here to watch the story of Maki Skosana.

Have you searched for the Maki Skosana burning death video? Please comment.

