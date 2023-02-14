Malaysia Outlook: Best and Worst-Performing Sectors

Malaysia remains one of the strongest economies in Southeast Asia, ranking 4th in the region. Thanks in part to the strong demand for local commodities and electronics. However, like other countries in Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s economic growth has declined in recent years, with a reduction in government spending and decreased investment.

Keep reading for a closer look at the outlook for the Malaysian sectors in 2023.

Sector Performance

Malaysia, which has a population of over 34 million, is one of the most developed countries in the region. The economy is dominated by the services sector, which accounts for over 60% of GDP. In recent months, current volatile global conditions have significantly affected the Malaysian economy, putting pressure on the country’s finances.

Malaysia’s debt level in 2023 is estimated to be around 1.5 trillion ringgit ($346 billion). Despite the government’s efforts to reduce its debt levels, Malaysia still has the highest level of debt in the region. The government faces a variety of challenges, including a weakening Malaysian currency and falling commodity export prices. Inflation fell into the negative in 2020 at -1.1%, reached 2.5% in 2021, and in 2022 reached 3.3%.

Best Performance

In line with the worldwide trend, the Malaysian stock market fell by 4.6% in 2022. However, the energy sector remained strong and grew by an impressive 10.3% in 2022, with both Malaysian energy companies and the government benefiting from growth in the market.

The banking sector also had a good year, raising interest rates from 1.75% to 2.75%, resulting in greater profits. For example, one of the biggest financial companies, Maybank, recorded earnings of RM105.1 billion.

The country has a well-developed financial sector and remains one of the foremost countries in the region in terms of trade. Other strong-performing sectors included consumer products and commodities such as palm oil.

It was not only big companies and the government who benefited from the strong performance in these sectors. Investors, too, sought to take advantage of the volatility in 2022. Whether trading CFDs or copy trading, which translates as Salin perdagangan in Malay, many sought to capitalize on the volatile market. Copy trading, for example, is used by novice traders as a risk management tool in such a market, as they auto-copy from the top global traders in order to gain the same returns.

Worst Performance

The technology sector was one of the worst-performing sectors, declining by a massive 34.3% in 2022. Although interest rates were good news for the financial industry, technology suffered, with investors viewing it as too risky in such a climate.

Healthcare also took a big hit, declining by 25.5%. One of the reasons was the lessening demand for medical gloves. For example, one of the biggest healthcare companies, Top Glove, saw a significant drop in profits, falling from RM235.97 million for its fiscal year ended August 2022 from RM7.71 billion the previous year.

Other sectors that struggled were industrial products and the property sector. Even though it was a challenging year for economies globally, some sectors were doing significantly well and worth taking advantage of.

Future Outlook

Although the country is still dealing with a high debt burden, the Malaysian economy is expected to grow by 6.5% this year, and the main economic drivers remain exports and investment.

Malaysia hopes to achieve high-income country status in the next year and has one of the highest living standards in the region.

Future government budget measures include:

A more inclusive economy.

Increased assistance for low-income families.

Additional funds for affordable housing projects.

More entrepreneurship programs to boost low-income groups.

Improving Malaysia’s competitiveness.

Growth for Malaysian equities is predicted to be moderate this year, but inflation worldwide is set to ease in the first quarter of 2023.

However, for the time being, interest rates will remain high, which is good news for the financial sector, as it could withstand market volatility for the time being. For the energy sector, although the market is expected to normalize in 2023, there are still favorable conditions with continuing high oil prices.