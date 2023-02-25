Mark Hauser Highlights 7 Key Trends That Could Influence US Investments in 2023

Mark Hauser, co-managing partner of Hauser Private Equity, speaks to 2023’s top trends that can influence investments.

The United States investment arena is a dynamic playing field influenced by numerous external variables. Retail and professional investors alike monitor factors that may help them develop an investment strategy and/or choose specific investment vehicles. In early 2023, private equity principal Mark Hauser discusses seven key trends that may affect investor performance. He also offers time-tested guidelines for navigating this fluid marketplace.

4 United States Economic Trends to Watch

In 2022, four big-picture economic trends impacted Americans in all geographic regions and income brackets. These trends are likely to affect investors’ strategic decisions and investment choices in 2023.

Historic Inflation Escalation

In 2022, multiple networks’ nightly news reports were filled with the United States’ ever-climbing inflation figures. Throughout the country, groceries, household staples, fuel prices, and many other commodities experienced significant price increases.

Inflation’s contributing factors included ongoing supply chain disruptions in numerous industries. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened existing product distribution slowdowns, and new shortages seemed to appear every week.

Product shortages also resulted from the Russia-Ukraine War. Ukraine supplies the United States with several staple grains and seed oils. With substantially decreased Ukrainian imports, existing products’ prices increased.

For perspective, Mark Hauser points out that the Consumer Price Index (or CPI) rose 9 percent in June 2022. The figure marked the CPI’s highest level in 40 years. This out-of-control price inflation negatively impacted consumers’ purchasing power and put a damper on investments. To add insult to injury, 2023 is expected to bring higher energy costs across the board.

The Fed’s Inflation-Cutting Strategy

To slow inflation’s upward trajectory, the Federal Reserve System (or “The Fed”) took aggressive action. In 2022, The Fed increased interest rates six times. Each action was designed to discourage borrowing across all sectors of the economy. Private equity expert Mark Hauser emphasizes that it may take time for The Fed’s rate hikes to bring measurable results.

Some experts think The Fed will continue its rate-raising strategy throughout the first half of 2023. However, others believe interest rates will drop to 3 percent by the end of 2023. The Fed’s 2 percent target rate would be a more difficult target to reach.

Soaring Interest Rates

Not surprisingly, there is a correlation between inflation and interest rates. During a period of high inflation, interest rates also tend to increase. This causes people to spend less and decrease their borrowing behavior. When consumers reduce their spending, they save more. This leaves them in a better position to deal with inflation.

Looking at the bigger picture, decreased consumer spending further reduces the demand for diverse products and services. In turn, this helps to slow inflation. However, it can also negatively affect the economy.

On the flip side, when interest rates rise, consumers and businesses find it more expensive to borrow money. This increased cost negatively impacts household budgets and lowers company profits. Collectively, says Mark Hauser, the United States sees less economic growth.

Large-Scale Layoffs

During 2022 Q3, leading technology firms collectively began laying off thousands of employees. These large-scale headcount reductions resulted from supply chain issues and geopolitical uncertainties in several global regions. When the tech companies’ revenues dropped, they laid off employees to improve their balance sheets’ health.

As high interest rates plagued the real estate industry, mortgage applications and home sales nearly ground to a halt. In a ripple effect, numerous real estate services companies laid off staff in an attempt to minimize the carnage. Other industries have also seen substantial layoffs.

Mark Hauser says the expected 2023 recession will likely trigger additional layoffs. Entry-level employees may be less affected, as their lower salaries typically have less impact on companies’ balance sheets. However, higher-paid, mid-career workers are more at risk, especially in the technology sector. Taken together, these layoffs could harm the overall labor market.

Layoffs’ Widespread Effects

Employee layoffs can impact the local, regional, and national economies. Laid-off workers have less disposable income, so they will likely limit spending to essential goods and services. This triggers a slowdown in business activity within their region.

Specific-sector layoffs can lead to reduced goods and services demand within that industry. In turn, this can spur more job losses and feed the economic downturn.

Higher unemployment levels also negatively affect the economy. As consumer confidence decreases, people hold onto their money rather than spending it on discretionary goods and services.

A Shift in Consumers’ Spending Patterns

Mark Hauser notes that multiple economic factors are driving an evolution in consumer spending patterns. First, consumers still have substantial spending power. Workers’ wages continue to increase, although they haven’t kept pace with inflation. Consumers can fill the gap with savings, although they have largely exhausted their pandemic-era savings surplus.

Cash-strapped consumers also continue to use credit cards to make purchases. Today, more consumers are using their plastic to buy groceries and staples, so their available credit is rapidly drying up. Some economists believe these factors are likely to trigger a recession.

When consumers do spend money, they are increasingly likely to shell out those funds for memorable experiences rather than products. This seismic shift likely resulted from many consumers’ re-evaluation of their priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Relevant International Developments

In an increasingly global marketplace, high-magnitude economic developments in one country can affect many other trading partners. Mark Hauser discusses three pertinent global developments that may affect the United States economy and influence investors’ decisions.

Reopening of China’s Economy

China’s economy is one of the world’s largest, with ebbs and flows impacting other countries across the globe. In 2022, the Chinese government began to reopen the nation’s economy as it relaxed restrictive COVID-19 policies. While in lockdown mode, production of goods slowed down, and global supply chains felt the effects of countless materials shortages.

Economic experts say that when Chinese factories gear up and raw materials demand grows, internal inflation may be the result. In addition, lockdown-weary Chinese consumers may stimulate the economy by going on post-pandemic spending sprees.

Large-Scale Deglobalization

The United States has historically relied on extensive importation of manufacturing materials and supply chain components. Sometimes, the origin countries experienced supply chain disruptions.

In other cases, exporting countries did not align with the United States’ best interests. Either way, the United States’ supply chains experienced negative impacts. These factors often disrupted (or even shut down) domestic goods production.

In 2022, Congressional legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and bipartisan infrastructure agreement, sought to change that. Today, there has been considerable progress in returning many supply chains to United States soil. Increased domestic production of numerous goods may be the next step.

4 Guidelines for Developing an Investment Strategy

With continued economic uncertainty, and often-volatile investment vehicles, focusing on core investment principles is important. Private equity investor Mark Hauser offers four guidelines for developing an investment plan.

Develop a Game Plan

Newer retail investors are often eager to jump into the markets. Before doing so, however, they should take stock of their financial situations. First, they should have a six-month emergency fund that can serve as a safety net in case of a job loss or other unexpected financial issue.

Assuming the investor’s emergency fund is in place, they should next take time to outline their financial goals. They should also state the criteria by which they will measure them.

As part of this exercise, investors should define their risk comfort level. Their answer will likely depend on their age, career level, financial resources, and current level of debt. They should also realize that achieving longer-term financial goals involves a certain degree of risk.

Create a Diversified Portfolio

The old adage “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket” still makes sense. As the investment cycle evolves, some asset classes will appreciate in value while others decline. To illustrate, bonds may earn good yields while the stock market (and individual stocks) trend downward. By including different asset classes (and specific assets) in their portfolio, an investor can spread their risk around.

Revisit (and Perhaps Revise) the Goals

Investors should also regularly review their goals with assistance from a qualified financial professional. If the investor’s goals have changed, or factors dictate revisions in the portfolio mix, the advisor can rebalance the portfolio accordingly.

Adhering to a Well-Rounded Plan is Key

Investors should avoid becoming distracted by “doom and gloom” news about the stock market and general investment climate. This can cause less-experienced investors to panic and quickly sell their holdings, even at a loss.

Instead, Mark Hauser says investors should adhere to their plan and continue to regularly fund their investments. They should consult with a qualified financial professional before making any changes to their portfolio.