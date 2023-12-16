Marks And Spencer Meal Deal Scam: Details On Giveaway 2023 Fraud On Whatsapp

Our research on the Marks and Spencer Meal Deal Scam will let you know about the Whatsapp scam. Please read the facts.

Are you aware of a scam by Marks and Spencer? Is the retail company directly involved in this scam? Many doubts may be troubling you on the Marks and Spencer Meal Deal Scam. This scam was reported by many people in the United Kingdom. In this post, we will cover the updates on the viral scam by Marks and Spencer.

About Marks and Spencer Meal Deal Scam!

As per online sources, many people have received a WhatsApp link in which people are asked to click and share the link to claim the reward offered by Marks and Spencer. However, you should be alert as the link was not sent by Marks and Spencer as it is confirmed by the official authority. Many people have received this link and they were asked to claim the offer of a free meal deal for two people. You need to share this link with your friends and family members as it is required to claim the reward.

Marks and Spencer Meal Deal Giveaway 2023!

A user who received this message of Giveaway by Marks and Spencer directly inquired about it. He posted the link to this scam WhatsApp message on Twitter and tagged the official team of Marks and Spencer. Being the responsible retail company, they have responded to the message of this user and said that it is a scam and their team is aware of this fake message and is trying to work on it. The official authorities of Marks And Spencer are working and trying to aware all the customers about this fake message.

Marks and Spencer Meal Deal Whatsapp!

As per online sources, Marks and Spencer has claimed that this message received by many WhatsApp users is a scam. The meal deal offered by the team is not offered by Marks and Spencer. Most of the users in Nottinghamshire complained about this message and revealed that they had received the message and when they opened the link, they were asked to share it with other people to claim the reward. But, it is a hoax as this reward is given by the scammers and not by the official team of Marks and Spencer. Thus, you should not trust the Marks and Spencer Meal Deal Whatsapp message and immediately ignore it.

What actions should be taken if you receive such a message?

The messages received by the people are fake. These meal deals are not offered by the official team of Marks and Spencer. If you receive such messages then you should ignore them immediately. You should not share this message with your friends and family and block the user who is unknown in your contact list. You can also complain about this to the official team of Marks and Spencer. You should also report the message.

Conclusion

Summing up this research on Marks and Spencer Meal Deal Giveaway 2023, we have shared all the fruitful facts on the recent scam in the name of Marks and Spencer and have also guided you on the steps to be taken if any message has been received by any of our readers.

What are your opinions on this post? Please let us know in the comment section below.

DISCLAIMER: We have given you the facts for informative purposes. We are not blaming the official site rather it is done by some scammers.

