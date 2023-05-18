[Full Watch Video Link] Marshall and Millions Video: What Content Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram & Telegram? What Happened To Dogs Petition? Check Latest Youtube & Twitter Updates!

The heart-wrenching Marshall and Millions Video left millions of pet lovers and ordinary people speechless.

What is in the video of Marshall and Millions?

If you are a dog lover, this news is going to break your heart. In Tower Hamlets, London, the police shot Marshall and Millions to death on 12th May 2023. Yes, you are reading it correctly. The police intentionally killed those two dogs. The video of shooting Marshall and Millions went Viral On Reddit and other social media sites.

Why did the police shoot Marshall and Millions?

According to the police, the dogs were courageous and bold. These types of dogs are not allowed in a locality. The dogs belonged to the American Staffordshire Terrier breed. People often mislabeled this breed as a pit bull. Both the dogs were medium size and weighed around 40 to 60 pounds.

What Happened To Marshall and Millions on that day?

The police informed the media that on 12th May, Marshall and Millions’ owner Louie Turnbull, was going for a walk with his two dogs. After some time, the police appeared and claimed that this breed was strictly prohibited in that area.

Louie Turnbull refused to accept the fact and started arguing with the police. The video that went viral on Twitter shows that suddenly the police attacked Turnbull with a stun gun, and he accidentally fell to the ground. Marshall and Millions ran toward their master to protect him from the police. But the police shot both of them to death to save themselves.

Is there any Marshall and Millions Petition available?

Yes, thousands of dog lovers signed a petition for justice for Marshall and Millions. They signed a petition against the police. People from different countries want justice for those two poor dogs. They want strict punishment for those cruel police officers who killed Marshall and Millions.

Is the video of Marshall and Millions available on Youtube?

Yes, you can find the video on Youtube. Many reputed news channels posted the video of Marshall and Millions on their Youtube channel. If you haven’t seen the video yet, you should avoid watching it. Because being a pet lover, it can be difficult for you to see such violence against dogs.

Many Tiktok users also made Tiktok videos on this viral video. They want to spread awareness through their Tiktok videos. You can choose to watch those Tiktok videos to see some of the clips of the original video.

What did ordinary people comment on this viral video?

Not only dog lovers and pet lovers but also ordinary people get offended by the actions of the police. People continuously shared the video on Telegram, Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms. They are continuously cursing those police officers who didn’t think twice before killing Marshall and Millions. Check our “Social Media Links” section to see their reactions.

Conclusion:

The Marshall and Millions Video is very disturbing to watch. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on 12th May 2023. It is heartbreaking to know that two innocent dogs lost their lives. May the souls of those two poor dogs rest in peace. Click here to watch the latest news about Marshall and Millions.

Have you watched the video of Marshall and Millions? Please comment.

Marshall and Millions Video– FAQs:

Q.1 Who are Marshall and Millions?

Ans. Marshall and Millions are the American Staffordshire Terrier breed dogs.

Q.2 What happened to Marshall and Millions?

Ans. The police shot them to death.

Q.3 Did the dogs attack the police first?

Ans. No.

Q.4 Who is the owner of Marshall and Millions?

Ans. Louie Turnbull.

Q.5 Is the video available on Instagram?

Ans. Yes.

Q.6 When did the incident happen?

Ans. On 12th May 2023.

Q.7 Are the dogs still alive?

Ans. No.

