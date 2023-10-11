[Updated] Mary Lou Retton Spotfund: Catch Updates Like Wiki, Net Worth 2023, Married & Husband!

The article on the Mary Lou Retton Spotfund shares detailed information about her Wiki and Net Worth 2023, and if she is Married and who is her Husband.

Are you familiar with the name Mary Lou Retton? Mary Lou Retton, a famous gymnast and Olympian of the United States has recently snatched the spotlight on herself. Sports lovers are familiar with Mary Lou Retton.

But many people are unaware of the Mary Lou Retton Spotfund news. If you are also one of them, we suggest you read the entire article to find details about Mary Lou Retton and her life.

What is the Mary Lou Retton Spotfund news?

Yesterday, one of Mary Lou Retton’s daughters, McKenna Kelly, created a Spotfund account for her mother. In that Spotfund account, McKenna Kelly mentioned that Mary Lou Retton has a rare form of pneumonia. Mary Lou Retton is now fighting for her life. Mary is unable to breathe on her own.

According to the Mary Lou Retton Wiki, she has been in the ICU for a week. McKenna Kelly also mentioned that she would not disclose more details because of privacy. However, she said that Mary Lou Retton has no insurance. So, McKenna Kelly created the Spotfund account to collect Mary Lou Retton’s treatment. Till now, 2,773 people have donated for Mary’s treatment.

Is Mary Lou Retton Married?

Yes. Mary Lou Retton is a married woman. She has been married to the former quarterback of the University of Texas and real estate developer of Houston, Shannon Kelley. Shannon Kelley now works for the athletic department of the Houston Baptist University.

Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley got married in 1990. But when someone asks the Mary Lou Retton Married news is still recent, we would say no. Mary Lou Retton got divorced from her husband, Shannon Kelley, in 2018. They shared 27 years as life partners. But no details are available about the reason behind their divorce. You can also check our “Social Media Links” section to see Mary Lou Retton’s recent Instagram posts.

Relationship between Mary Lou Retton Husband and their kids:

Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley have four beautiful daughters. The couple had their first daughter in 1995. Let’s see the names and birth years of Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley’s daughters.

Shayla (born in 1995) McKenna (born in 1997) Skyla (born in 2000) Emma (born in 2002)

Mary Lou Retton Net Worth 2023:

Besides information about Mary Lou Retton’s personal life and her health, many people also showed interest in Mary Lou Retton’s net worth in 2023. So, here comes the moment of truth. Though Mary Lou Retton is now a retired gymnast, her net worth will be around $2 million in 2023.

Mary Lou Retton Wiki:

Full Name Mary Lou Retton Date of Birth 24 January 1968 Age 2023 55 years Birth Place Fairmont, West Virginia Education Fairmont Senior High School Profession Gymnast Relationship Status Divorced Ex-husband Name Shannon Kelley Nationality American Zodiac Sign Aquarius

This is so very sad. Olympic gold medalist and West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton is in an intensive care unit and "fighting for her life" as she battles pneumonia. According to a *spotfund set up by her daughter, McKenna Kelley, Retton has been in the ICU for "over a week… pic.twitter.com/M1H2dsunSi — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 10, 2023

Wrapping Up:

Mary Lou Retton Husband has not said anything about her ex-wife’s health yet. On 10 October 2023, McKenna Kelly shared about Mary Lou Retton’s physical health on social media. Many fans and followers of Mary Lou Retton are praying for her recovery. We will also pray for Mary Lou Retton’s speedy recovery. Click here to watch Mary Lou Retton’s performance in the 1984 Olympics.

