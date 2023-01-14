How Massage Therapy Can Improve Quality of Life for Seniors

The benefits of massage therapy are well-known among sports enthusiasts and those who are simply focused on a healthier lifestyle and a greater sense of wellbeing. While it can be used as a tool for relaxation and self-indulgence, it’s offered alongside traditional medical treatments to assist clients and patients in their recovery from medical conditions and ailments.

But massage is also a wonderful form of therapy for seniors — and has a proven ability to improve their overall quality of life. Whether you visit a massage therapist on location or you have a Registered Massage Therapist(RMT) visit you at home — a service offered by Home Healthcare Providers like Integracare— here are a few ways that massage therapy can help seniors improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

Massage Can Help with Stress

Massage therapy can help seniors manage the physical symptoms of stress. Massage can also help with mental day-to-day stress management.

It’s often assumed that as we get older and out of the work environment, with kids successfully raised and out of the nest, our susceptibility to stress will be significantly reduced.

While this may be true for some seniors, for others, stress can actually increase as we get older.

Stress may flair from several sources: financial worries due to not having a regular income, the loss of loved ones, feelings of loneliness, or from a sense of frustration with cognitive challenges and medical issues.

Stress may manifest in several ways, including:

physical symptoms, such as muscle tension in the back, neck, and shoulders, and

mental symptoms, including anxiety and depression.

Massage therapy for seniors helps reduce and relieve stress by boosting feelings of relaxation, heightening the body’s release of happy hormones, and by lowering the heart rate. Regular massages, leading to reduced stress, can also mean better quality of sleep and reduced feelings of loneliness and isolation due to a lack of human touch.

For individuals, stress may evolve into further physical and mental complications; managing and minimizing feelings of stress may help keep further medical conditions at bay.

Massage Can Shorten Recovery Times from Injuries

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, 65 million falls occur among older adults (those aged 65 and up). Over 950,000 older adults are hospitalized because of an injury sustained in a fall.

Massage therapy can help seniors during the recovery period following injury. How? Massage increases the blood flow to the muscles; this bodily response eliminates toxins, which in turn accelerates the healing process for injuries.

Using specialized massage therapy techniques, therapists can also stretch-out muscle tightness and slacken scar tissue, thus speeding up the body’s road to recovery.

Massage Can Reduce the Speed of Sarcopenia (Muscle Loss due to Aging)

This is especially important for seniors with reduced mobility and for those who spend large amounts of time either in bed, in an armchair or in a wheelchair.

Sarcopenia— a natural age-related muscle loss — can lead to poor circulation and nerve function. This can result in degeneration, the shortening of muscles, and increased rigidity in joints that cannot straighten normally.

Massage therapy can help with muscle degeneration, as the RMT will gently stretch muscles and improve joint rigidity. Consequently, seniors who respond to this form of therapy can enjoy a greater sense of independence as balance and coordination may be improved.

Massage Can Boost Immune Function

Research has shown that regular massages can strengthen our immune system. This is especially important for seniors whose immune systems may be suppressed.

Massage therapy increases the activity of white blood cells. White blood cells are crucial to our physical response to foreign bodies; they fight disease and help reduce cortisol (the primary stress hormone).

For seniors, massage therapy is a fantastic source of supplementary care — used in addition to conventional health care practices — and as a means to improving general quality of life.