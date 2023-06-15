Metaverse: The First Step Towards a Virtual World

Over the years, the actualization of a virtual world has picked up more pace. Big tech companies are acquiring virtual reality companies as well as building Virtual reality technologies.

Metaverse: Understanding The World Virtual Reality.

Metaverse is the combination of different forms of technology to create a virtual reality with different possibilities.

Metaverse creates a virtual concept where users can connect and live in a digital world. In a Metaverse, users can attend concerts, schools, conferences, and virtually travel the world.

How Many Metaverse Are There?

Companies like Facebook, Microsoft, Sony, Epic Games and other smaller tech companies are all working on virtual reality technologies with the hope of grabbing an advantage.

Virtual reality companies have promised to build a metaverse that’s compatible with the technology of other companies. However, this will require that they work together and there’s no signs of this happening soon.

Some companies are already taking the first step in the actualization of the Metaverse.

META

Over the years, this tech giant has taken bold steps and rolled out the big bucks in investing. In 2014, Facebook now called META acquired Oculus, a virtual reality company.

Meta plans to build a world of virtual reality that allows users to virtually access different forms of entertainment and events using state of the art virtual reality gears.

Microsoft

Microsoft is already taking bold steps in Metaverse with its xbox live that connects millions of gamers across the world.

Microsoft has stated that it’s working to develop new kinds of virtual reality applications that will offer users a wider experience.

Using its Microsoft Mesh platform, they hope to combine the real world with augmented reality and virtual reality.

Epic Games

Epic Games is the company behind Fortnite which is a pioneering technology in Metaverse.

Epic Games has stated that it’s working on a new technology that is expected to allow users to create and customize a digital clone of themselves in futuristic open-world games.

Roblox

Roblox has been around since 2004. It’s popular for its virtual reality games that allows users to design homes and try out different scenarios.

Roblox is valued at $45 billion and with this war chest, they are expected to heavily invest in making Metaverse a reality.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a virtual game that is popular amongst kids. Owned by Microsoft, Minecraft can be described as a virtual reality version of legos.

There are other small virtual reality companies building new innovations has they compete with big techs in making a groundbreaking advancement in virtual reality.

What Will The Metaverse Be Like?

Metaverse is expected to create a 360-degree digital world where users can customize their avatar and own digital assets.

In the Metaverse, users will be able to buy houses, design neighborhoods, attend events, travel, and engage in different forms of entertainment.

It’s yet unclear if tech companies will develop a Metaverse that might be similar to the real world. However, many will expect that Metaverse will offer an escape from the real world hence it will have more utopian characteristics.

Investing In Metaverse

Metaverse presents a virtual world where users personalized their avatars can explore different virtual reality.

Metaverse goes beyond just gaming as it offers users a chance to interact and experience different virtual events in real-time.

Experts believe the metaverse now represents a unique $1 trillion revenue opportunity. And with the fast-growing rate of Cryptocurrency, Metaverse might be a good asset to invest in.

You can invest in Metaverse tokens which are valuable assets in the virtual world. These tokens have the potential to appreciate over time which allows you to get a profit on your investment.

Another way to invest in Metaverse is by buying in-game non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are on the rise and Metaverse NFT are valuable to collectors and gamers.

Investors are already paying top dollars for virtual lands in the Metaverse that are sold as NFTs.

Technology is fast evolving and the world is changing along with it. Metaverse is appearing to be a matter of when rather and if. Hence it might be advisable to be or of the first to board the train.