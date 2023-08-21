{Watch Video Link} Mexican Students Lured Video: Check Details On Video Here

This article provides details about Mexican Students Lured Video and further details about five students missing from Jalisco. Follow our article to know more.

Are you aware of the five Mexican students missing? Do you know about their video trending on online platforms? The video has become viral in the United States.

Today in this blog, we will detail Mexican Students Lured Video. Read the article below.

The Mexican students video trends on online platforms:

The news about the missing students from Mexico did spark major debate throughout the social platforms. Earlier the 5 students of the university went missing. While authorities were searching for the students. In recent times, a video relating to the students has been widely getting viral on online platforms. However, the recent video getting viral on social platforms relating the missing students did surprise everyone. The video of the students missing has been the talk of the town ever since it became viral. The age of the 5 Mexican Students Killed Leaked were between 19-22 years. The video relating to the Mexican students trends on online platforms.

The video of the Mexican students missing did generate widespread attention throughout the social platforms. The students from Mexico were missing for quite a long as reported by their parents. The five students were seeking for employment. They were lured to meet the group with scam offer for employment. They met the group for seeking employment since then the five students were found missing from western state of Jalisco. The recent viral video relating to the Mexican Students Lured Video did stun everyone. The video reveals the five students who were brutally killed in the video. As per reports they were killed by the Cartel in the Mexico who lured them with scam employment offer. The five Mexican students were identified by their parents in the video. The video reveals the five students, their mouth was duct-taped. The victims were brutally hitten before they were stabbed to death. The graphic did surface throughout the online platforms. The five victims were identified to be Uriel Galvan, Roberto Olmeda, Jaime Martinez, Diego Lara and Dante Cedillo. The Mexican Students Lured Video has been the talk of the town.

According to reports, the five students contacted the call centre seeking for employment. The centre was managed by CJNG. The cartle recruited everyone according to their ranks. However, when the students refused to work they were killed by the cartle. Many images of the students have been trending on internet. The CJNG is known for recruiting people forcefully. They offer high salary packages to attract people to apply for the job but such job offers are just scam. The cartle trick people through scam job offer as reported by El Universal Journalist Carlos Arrieta. However, it is not confirmed whether the cartle were involved in killing the Mexican Students Lured Video who were missing since last week. The news about missing Mexican students video trends on online platforms.

Read More : –[Full Watch Video] 6ix9ine La Fitness Video Reddit: What Happened To Tekashi 69? And Also Find Details On 6ix9ine Getting Jumped At la Fitness

Further details of Mexican Students missing in Jalisco:

The 5 Mexican students were missing since Friday after they visited the Lagos de Moreno festival. They were reported to have been tricked with scam job offer and were brutally killed when they refused the job offer. Following the viral video, on Wednesday, the Mexican authorities located the place in the viral video. After reaching the place, the authorities found Burned bodies. The bodies are yet to be identified as they were burnt. The news about the Mexican Students Lured Video trends on online platforms.

Social Media Links:

5 young men lured by fake job offer brutally murdered by Mexican drug cartel on camera. The young men, whose ages ranged between 19 and 22, were all students and friends seeking employment. 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/HCPiz6auQ2 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 20, 2023

Summing Up:

To get more information about five Mexican Students video, Click on this link.

Are the details helpful? Comment below

Also Read :- [Full Watch Video] Megan Hall Reddit Video: Is The Police Tape Still Accessible On Twitter? Know Latest Updates For Police News Here!