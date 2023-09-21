Miami Heat Alix Earle: Details On Tyler Wade, Ex Boyfriend Braxton Berrios, MLB Boyfriend

Miami Heat Alix Earle: Who are Player Braxton Berrios and Tyler Wade? Are they her Ex Boyfriend or MLB Boyfriend?

Who is Alix Earle? Who is Tyler Wade? Who is Braxton Berrios? Why is Alix trending along with the Miami Heat keyword? If you are also trying to search for details on Miami Heat Alix Earle, then read this article here. Many Netizens from Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom are big fans of Alix Earle, and they want to know about her.

Miami Heat Alix Earle

Alix Earle is a social media influencer and a model. She is from Miami, U.S., and Alix is in her early 20s. Alix is a big TikToker and gained her stardom from TikTok. Recently, she has been in the headlines because of her relationship with a Miami Dolphins Football player and very famous personality, Braxton Berrios.

Their relationship may have ended, but they are once again in the headlines together as Alix is being blamed for Sophia Culpo and Braxton’s breakup. Many have claimed that Braxton betrayed or cheated on Sophia with Alix Earle. This has generated a lot of heated discussion and debates online.

Alix’s MLB Boyfriend & More

Formerly, Alix dated Tyler, a professional baseball player, and he played for the Los Angeles and New York teams in Major League Baseball. They dated for 2 years and ended their relationship in December 2022. He was born in Murrieta, California, on 23rd November 1994.

After the breakup with Tyler Wade, she started dating the Football player Braxton around January. The timeline of their dating still needs to be determined, and everyone is providing different timelines to prove themselves right. Alix said when they started dating, Braxton had broken up with Sophia, but according to Sophia, she and Braxton were in a relationship up until February.

Read More: Emma Caplan Missing Miami Airport (July) Latest Update!

Miami Heat Player & Alix’s Claims

After Culpo and her supporters blamed Alix for her breakup, Alix tried to explain everything, and she told everyone that she could not do this to anyone as she is not that type of person. Since then, she has been called names such as; ‘Homewrecker’ and ‘Mistress’, etc.

Her Ex Boyfriend, Braxton, has clarified the confusion on this matter. He posted a video on his social media. Braxton said, ‘his relationship with Sophia was good and he had a great time of his life with her, but it ended mutually. And no one is to blame here as their relationship just didn’t worked-out.’ Braxton Berrios said, ‘Nobody else is responsible for their breakup.’

Alix’s Social-Media

Instagram:

Earle has three million followers, and her name is mentioned as Alix Ashley Earle.

She has 5.8 million followers and 572.2 million likes on her TikTok account.

YouTube:

Alix has more than 90 thousand subscribers. Her MLB Ex, Tyler, is also trending because of her.

Conclusion

The article has talked about Alix Earle and the recent controversy surrounding her. She was blamed for Braxton and Sophia Culpa’s breakup by many, but she claimed to be innocent. Although, everyone has their view on this topic. But, the Miami Heat Player, Braxton, also claimed that no one else is responsible for his and Sophia’s breakup. As per reports, Alix started dating Braxton around January, and Sophia claimed that she broke up with him in February. Thus quoting Alix as the reason behind their breakup. Alix dated Tyler Wade earlier, and they broke up in December 2022; the couple were together for almost two years. Want to know more? Click here.

Do you follow Alix Earle on social media? Please let us know what you think about Alix and her Ex Boyfriend, comment.

Disclaimer: We are not commenting on anyone’s personal life. We are just providing information.

Also Read: Red Air Miami Airport {June 2022} Plane Did Hard Landing