6 Surprising Benefits Of Microneedling For Your Skin

Skin problems are common to every other person today. Acne, blemishes, scars, whiteheads and whatnot make people lose self-confidence.

Science has advanced to unprecedented heights, and several methods have been introduced to the world for resolving any issue they might be facing. Microneedling is one such medical procedure that promises much better and more youthful skin health.

If you are facing skin issues that are not improving even after all your medication investments, this article is for you.

We’ll cover the basics of micro-needling and its incredible results, so follow closely to ensure a complete understanding.

What is Microneedling?

Microneedling is a facial collagen-boosting treatment that has been high on a roll for the last few years. It is a medical procedure designed particularly to solicit natural healing responses in your skin by causing microtrauma in a targeted manner.

The process involves gliding a pen with built-in micro needles to make tiny wounds that are only skin deep, but the body’s immune system reacts to it in a frenzy, mobilizing the healing factors to produce new collagen and elastin to boost the skin’s health, radiance and strength.

Benefits

As a miraculous therapy, micro-needling can aid your skin healing in more ways than one. Here are a few that you should know of:

Skin Texture Improvement

As we age, our skin sags and loses its firmness. Saggy skin leads to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles that represent aging. However, micro-needling can make you look younger by reversing your skin texture to a youthful one.

As previously discussed, micro-needling enhances collagen production in the skin; this increment helps restore and rejuvenate the skin’s elasticity and strength, which in turn boosts the skin’s firmness and reduces the visibility of rough skin texture.

Reduced Fine Lines and Wrinkles

This procedure helps your skin rejuvenate and clears out the fine lines, pigmentation and wrinkles gradually. Many procedures have been introduced, but dermatologists agree that micro-needling has the best effects in the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.

The combination of the production of collagen and the formulation of tons of little blood vessels inside the dermis results in a reduction of wrinkles and also heals the photodamage while tightening the skin.

All of these processes perform their roles one by one to produce a combined result of younger-looking skin.

Pore size reduction

The pores are the tiny openings on the skin surface that allow the oil and sweat to be secreted on the epidermal layer. Although the skin type and genes determine the size of these pores, they can grow larger due to many other factors.

Microneedling boasts its effective pore reduction effects by targeting the enlarged pores to reduce their appearance and overall skin health.

Scar Treatment

Since the micro-needling procedure produces new collagen, it encourages the skin to heal naturally. The whole process reduces the appearance of boxcar, ice pick and rolling acne scars.

If you are suffering from deep scars or pockmarks, micro-needling can reduce their appearance while toning your skin texture evenly.

Deeper scars may need more than 3-4 treatment sessions for better results. However, complete removal is not guaranteed.

Stretch Mark Reduction

Stretch marks appear when your body grows at a faster pace than your skin can react to. This usually happens during pregnancy or in case of tumor growth.

Microneedling forces your body’s healing process and encourages the formation of new cells that will replace the stretch marks wounded by the microneedles. Regular procedures can help your skin clear up to bring it back to normal.

It is a common misconception that micro-needling is only for facial issues. Microneedling can be done on any part of the body as long as the area is not overly sensitive.

Acne Improvement

Acne is one of the most common skin issues that affects every 7 out of 10 people. For many, acne grows to the extent of causing deep scars and pocks that are hard to heal. Microneedling not only heals the scars but also reduces the reproduction of acne.

One of the reasons lies in improved topical absorption that lets acne medication work well. This process creates thousands of mini channels that allow the topical products to absorb easily. The deeper penetration of active ingredients enhances their medicinal effects, thus improving your skin condition.

However, in several cases, the micro-needling causes the breakouts to pop, spreading bacteria throughout the skin. This can make the acne much worse, so it is not recommended to undergo this procedure while you are still having breakouts.

Disclaimer

Although micro-needling is well known for its healthy skin effects, it is not the best treatment option for all skin issues. It is always better to talk to your certified dermatologist before making any decisions about your skin.