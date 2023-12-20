Mitten Squad Obituary And Age: Did He Die? Details On Reddit, And Twitter Post

With 31.8k followers on Discord, 6.3k on Reddit, 46.6K on Twitter, 1.41M on YouTube, 626 YouTube videos, and 399,028,824 views, Mitten stood out as an adventurous influence in the United States. Let’s check the details of Mitten Squad Obituary And Age, Reddit, Twitter posts.

Tragically, Mitten's life came to an end.

Mitten Squad Obituary And Age:

Joseph Robert Wilson was also known as Mitten and Paul. His burial was completed on 17th/November/2023 at Michigan Memorial Park, 32163 West Huron River Drive, Flat Rock, Michigan, USA.

His last visitation ceremony was held on the same day at Molnar Funeral Homes – Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Road, Brownstown, Michigan, USA, between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

Is Mitten Squad Dead? How did he die?

Mitten was struggling with teetotalism. However, during Thanksgiving, Mitten’s BAC reached a dangerous mark of 0.351! He was hospitalized on 23rd/November/2023 during the Thanksgiving holidays. Mitten tweeted from the hospital that he is not dead and will resume uploading gaming videos in a few days.

However, Mitten did not recover. He passed away on 14th/December/2023. His demise was announced on his Discord channel.

Mitten Squad Twitter and Social media links:

Mitten’s Family:

Mitten was the son of Wayne Wilson and Lesa Kowalsky. Jeffrey Wilson was his brother. Loraine and the late Roy Wilson were his paternal grandparents. Leila Edward Ford and David Karen Kowalsky were his maternal grandparents.

Is Mitten Married?

Mitten was single and did not have a girlfriend.

Mitten Squad Reddit and Biography:

Mitten was the collective embodiment of an unnamed individual, an enigmatic demigod who defied comprehension and existed outside the realm of ordinary perception.

Mitten’s essence remained shrouded in an ethereal aura incomprehensible to mortal understanding. Existing beyond the boundaries of temporal limitations, Mitten defied a singular definition of tangible existence.

Did Mitten Squad Die and his DoD:

Mitten passed away on 14th/December/2023.

Mitten’s Ethnicity, Nationality, and Religion:

Mitten was a Christian residing in Michigan. He was born and brought up in America and holds citizenship.

Mitten’s Education Qualification:

Mitten’s educational background was not disclosed.

Mitten’s Career and Early Life:

Mitten was an American YouTuber who gained popularity for his videos on Mitten Squad Twitter and YouTube pages on challenge runs in video games such as Fallout and Skyrim. Mitten initially started as a Let’splay channel but shifted its focus in 2014 to creating top 10 gaming videos and providing information about various video games. He has been present on the YouTube platform since 14th/April/2013.

In 2017, he uploaded his first challenge video titled “Can You Beat Fallout: New Vegas Without Attacking Anything? Mitten Squad Reddit is worth mentioning, as he identified himself as a Fallout: New Vegas speedrunner. Mitten has been present on Twitter since November/2014. Mitten was a digital content creator. Most of his social media posts were related to food, comic characters, and video games.

Mitten’s Age:

Mitten was 27 years and seven months old at the time of his death, answering Is Mitten Squad Dead?

Mitten’s Date of Birth:

Mitten was born on 15th/May/1996.

Conclusion:

Joseph Wilson’s personal life was not discussed. However, it was apparent that he struggled with toxic drink abuse, which he had seemingly overcome at some point. On 4th/May/2022, he Tweeted that he completed three constitutive months without drinking. However, in the past few months, he tweeted that he was drinking a lot and only had a gap of three days in November/2023. Please remember him in your prayers.

Please remember him in your prayers.

