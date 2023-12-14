{Watch Video} Mohit Pandey Viral Video And Mms: Ayodhya Video On Instagram, Telegram!

This article shares details about Mohit Pandey Viral Video And Mms, the Telegram Ayodhya Controversy, and the Instagram and Youtube information.

Did you hear the tweet about the video of Ram Mandir’s Priest? A video of him going viral on the Internet and people from India have made this video go viral all over the Internet. The video has sparked controversy between the leaders of India.

If you are also willing to know all the details, keep up with the article to learn about Mohit Pandey Viral Video And Mms.

What is Mohit Pandey Viral Video And Mms Controversy?

Mohit Pandey was assigned as a priest of the newly made Ram Mandir. Ram Mandir is always in the news, and controversies are happening now and then as only some in India are not happy with this decision to make Ram Mandir.

Ram Temple was already a part of the Political debate, and Mohit Pandey Ayodhya Video was recently seen on the online platform. A congress leader targeted the Priest of Ram Mandir by uploading his explicit video on his private Twitter account. As soon as the video was posted on the Twitter account, the video reached an Indian audience in a second. People were shocked to see the explicit video.

Who leaked Mohit Pandey Ayodhya Video?

The person who posted the video on Twitter was Hitendra, a congress leader. He mentioned in his tweet that this person is being made the priest of Ram Mandir. After a deep investigation, it was concluded that Mohit was innocent and that the Mohit Pandey’s explicit video was fake.

Against Mohit Pandey Ayodhya Video, the cybercrime department of Gujrat arrested Hitendra Pithadiya on charges under sections 295A, 509, and 469 of the IPC and IT Act. These sections were under the harming the reputation of a person and deliberately doing an act intending to insult religion and bring outrage because of religious beliefs.

Youtube controversy against the video

In a few weeks, the Ram Temple’s inauguration will happen, and most Indians are happy about it and are in the mood to celebrate this auspicious occasion. However, the spark of the explicit video controversy has made residents of India angry. Many YouTubers from India are uploading videos on their Youtube channel and sharing their thoughts on the actions of Hitendra Pithadiya.

According to the YouTubers, this was an unnecessary drama to create conflict with the name Ram Temple. Along with Mohit Pandy, another woman was seen in the video, and the video has harmed the reputation of both people.

Reaction of the people to the viral Mohit Pandey video Telegram

The people of India did not take this case lightly and targeted Hitendra for recklessly doing such a thing. People on the social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook roasted that political leader and made some cuss comments about him.

People also asked others to cancel Hitendra on all the social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter, and Instagram, and Hitendra should not be forgiven for his act.

People also thanked a BJP leader named Vaibhav Makwana, who filed a complaint against Hitendra for posting that fake explicit video. He also added that the intention behind the post was to insult Hindu saints and know that such a video of women and a priest would go viral.

Instagram Ram Temple information

People have been waiting for the Ram Temple’s inauguration and the day to come for so long. Ram Temple has an Instagram account with the username @shri.ram.mandir.ayodhya.

On 5th August 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple was performed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The Instagram account has 62.3k followers with 122 posts, and Atul Pidkalwar manages this official account.

The Ram Temple is located in Ram’s birthplace, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Temple is expected to be completed by 2024, and on 22nd January 2024, the Pran Pratistha is scheduled.

Social Media Links

Twitter–

Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya, Pankaj Punia and Journalist Abhimanyu Singh posted photo from a porn video & claimed that the man in video is Priest of Ram Mandir – Mohit Pandey. This is Fake news. Fact: Old video. Man is not Priest Mohit Pandey. Share this fact.

Propaganda… pic.twitter.com/bbr5ZfW5n3 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 12, 2023

Conclusion

Mohit Pandey Ayodhya Video has been taken down from Twitter. The netizens want the police to take strict action against Hitendra.

Disclaimer- This article has no intention to go against any religious beliefs. This write-up solely aims to explain the recent controversy without defaming anyone.

