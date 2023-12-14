Mona Kattan Net Worth 2023: Read Here To Gather All Details Like Her Husband, Sisters!

Check the details of Mona Kattan Net Worth 2023 and know who is her Husband and Sisters.

Do you know Mona Kattan? Hailing from Tennessee, she is a multifaceted American personality—a model, entrepreneur, YouTuber, artist, fashion blogger, social media influencer, and a prominent figure in the media landscape. She stands as a co-founder of both the acclaimed Huda Beauty makeup line and the enchanting Kayali Fragrances.

Her beauty products have garnered global recognition, with branches spanning numerous countries. With a vision to broaden her perfume enterprise Worldwide, she aims to diversify the fragrance range. Additionally, people are keen to know Mona Kattan Net Worth 2023.

She established her YouTube channel, showcasing daily makeup routines and unveiling insights into her perfume creations through videos and vlogs. As per the research we have captured various details along with her net worth in the below table.

Age 38 years old. Net worth USD 100-200 Crores (approx.). Education Graduate in Finance. Zodiac Sign Taurus.

Though Mona hasn’t divulged much about her parents, she did reveal her father’s background as an Iraqi immigrant. The family faced adversity due to their ethnicity in America, but her parents remained a steadfast support system for Mona amidst these challenges.

Among her siblings – Huda, Alya, Halida, and Khalid – Huda stands out as a renowned makeup artist and the brains behind Huda Beauty, amassing a colossal following on platforms like YouTube.

Regarding her personal life, Mona’s engagement to Dominic Nowell-Barnes in 2019 was followed by a breakup in October that year, the reasons undisclosed. In 2021, a photo with Hassan Elamin sparked curiosity about a possible relationship, though she hasn’t confirmed their status.

Mona Kattan entered the world on May 8, 1985, in Tennessee, United States. She made Dubai, United Arab Emirates her home since 2002 after completing her education at Sharjah American International School and pursuing a finance degree at the American University of Sharjah. Working in banking marked her initial professional stride. We have mentioned Mona Kattan Net Worth 2023 above.

Mona, alongside her sister, embarked on an arduous journey to establish their own business. Initially overlooked in favor of established brands, their makeup line now stands as a pinnacle of prestige and recognition. Last year, Mona initiated her own YouTube channel.

In 2012, Mona and Huda co-founded Huda Beauty, sparked by the success of Huda’s Faux Lashes. Their brand now boasts 213 products across five categories. Mona also pioneered Kayali Fragrances in 2018, introducing novel and natural scents while overseeing HB Investments. She also took the lead in the reality series “Huda Boss” on Facebook Watch.

Entering the YouTube scene in 2007, Mona uploaded her inaugural video in 2020, amassing over 55 million subscribers and a million views by May 2021. Her content revolves around makeup tutorials, personal anecdotes, and perfume launches.

With Huda Beauty and Kayali Fragrances alone estimated at $50-60 million, Mona’s entrepreneurial success pegs her net worth between $100 and $200 million as of December 2023.

In Mona Kattan Net Worth 2023 we have learnt that beyond her business endeavors, Mona actively engages in philanthropy, co-founding a non-profit aiding frontline worker during the pandemic. Watch here to know more about her here.

