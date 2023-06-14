Monty Williams Second Wife: When Did Monty Williams Remarried? Grab Details on His Wife Accident

The article on Monty Williams’s Second Wife has explained the ordeal of Williams’ family.

Do you know who Monty Williams is? Who is Monty’s Second wife? Why are William’s wife’s details trending? Who was Monty’s first wife? If you want to know about Monty Williams Second Wife, this article is for you. People from the United States want to know what happened to their favorite NBA coach’s wife. Thus, we will discuss Monty’s current wife’s details.

source: dodbuzz.com

Why is Monty’s Second Wife Trending on Social-media?

Monty’s second wife, Lisa Keeth, has been the talk of the town recently. People want to know about her and her personal life because, as per reports, Lisa was diagnosed with cancer while the NBA’s playoffs. Monty did not announce this news, as he always kept his personal life out of public sight. Thus, the information was revealed by the Detroit Pistons team, where Monty is the head coach.

Disclaimer: The article is about a person; thus, we have taken extra care with the research to present fair facts.

When Did Monty Williams Remarried?

NBA coach experienced a tragic loss when his first wife, Ingrid, passed away in an accident in 2016. Despite his tremendous grief, Williams found love again with his second wife, Lisa Keeth. In 2017, Monty married Lisa Keeth, a famous volleyball player, in 2001.

While much information about Keeth is kept private, she works at Spurs Sports and Entertainment; this information is extracted through her LinkedIn profile. She has been associated with Spurs Sports & Entertainment for 14 years. She has been recently diagnosed with breast cancer but never posts anything on her social media.

Details About Monty Williams

Monty Williams Wife Accident happened in 2016, and his first wife, Ingrid William, died. The couple got married back in 1995. She was a full-time mother to her five children with Williams. Monty Williams is a well-known NBA coach who has achieved significant success. However, not many people know much about his personal life.

Monty’s career details are available everywhere, but he is critical of his personal life. Monty dislikes sharing details about his family on social media and in public. Piston, his recent team revealed that Monty Williams Second Wife has cancer, and their team has been praised for covering the medical and healthcare expense of his wife.

Conclusion

Monty Williams’ second wife has breast cancer, and his team Detroit Piston has been covering the medical bills of his wife’s treatment under a proper contract. Fans were shocked to know about Lisa Keeth. Fans wished Monty and Lisa good health. Monty Williams never discloses anything about his personal life on social media. Read his career details. Here.

Do you know Monty? Are you a Monty Williams fan? Please let us know anything you know about Lisa Keeth in the comments.

Must Read Updates on Monty Williams Second Wife: FAQs

Q1. Who is Monty Williams?

A1. Monty Williams is a famous NBA coach and the Detroit Piston’s head coach.

Q2. Who was Monty’s first wife?

A2. Monty’s first wife was Ingrid, who died on 10th February 2016 in a car accident.

Q3. Do you know who Monty’s Second wife is?

A3. Monty’s second wife is Lisa Keeth; the couple married in 2017 privately.

Q4. What happened to Lisa Keeth?

A4. Lisa was diagnosed with Breast Cancer while the NBA’s playoffs.

Q5. Is Piston covering charges of Monty Williams Second Wife treatment?

A5. Yes, Piston has been praised for their decision to provide healthcare benefits to Monty William and his family.

Also Read :- [Unedited] Charles Metcalf Wife: What is Charles Metcalf Pastor Age? Check The Trending Facts Now!