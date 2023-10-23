Moon Fish Barking Reviews: Is This Food Place On 20 East Street? Check Details On Lobo

What are the Moon Fish Barking Reviews? Is it situated at 20 East Street? What is the exact location?

Are there any Moon Fish Barking Reviews? Why are people searching for the reviews of Moon Fish? Is this a local restaurant? Where is this seafood restaurant located? Do they sell seafood? Is this seafood place any good? People from the United Kingdom are extracting details about this place; let us discuss.

Moon Fish Barking Reviews

The reviews of Moon Fish restaurant are absent on the internet. We tried to find them, but unfortunately, we could not find any. We have also gone through a few reviews present on the non-trusted portals on the internet. And those reviews were mostly negative. We decided to do some research and found a video.

In the video a person recorded this video outside the restaurant. He was shocked to see that a man was breaking the fish box on the street. This video has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. More and more people are condemning the man for behaving so carelessly.

Details on Moon Fish Barking 20 East Street

In the video, a man wearing a striped t-shirt, black pants and a blue cap can be seen breaking frozen fish. He was breaking the fish by hitting them on the dirty streets. The video has gone viral and made a sensation on the internet. The person recording the video also zoomed into the board of the restaurant. So that everyone can read which place is it.

Everyone on social media is bashing him and the restaurants. Many even made fun of this incident and said things like, ‘I anyone wants food poisoning, visit this restaurant,’ and such comments are in abundance.

Moon Fish East Street Barking & More

As per a few reports, he was a newly hired personnel. And they asked him to break the fish box at the back of the restaurant. He came to the back door, and he started breaking the frozen fish on the streets. Later, when the restaurant got the information about this incident, he was fired.

Many people in the comments are even attacking the diversity of the country, as the man in the video was tan and looked like a person from outside the country. The person who recorded the video was also explaining the incident.

People’s Reaction to Lobo Moon Fish Barking

Netizens were shocked and disappointed with what they were seeing. Many people also claimed to have informed the food inspection team. So that the restaurant’s overall food hygiene should be checked. Many even made fun of the incident. Many were unable to understand how a man could do such a thing.

Because it was for cooking purposes, and he was throwing the fish on the dirt road to break the fish box. The video is also trending on Twitter, TikTok and other social media networks. The restaurant is situated in Moon Fish Barking, 20 East Street.

Conclusion

In today’s article, we have discussed a trending video of a person breaking a fish box on the dirty streets. The video has caused chaos on the internet. People are questioning the hygiene of the food served by the Moon Fish restaurant. This place in east London has sacked their employee for doing so. If you wish to watch the trending video of Moon Fish incident, click here.

Did you know about the Moon Fish Incident? Please write your comment on Moon Fish East Street Barking.

