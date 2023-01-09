Things to Do Before Moving into a New House

Introduction

Moving into a new house requires a detailed and structured process. If you do not follow such a process, you are not likely to have a straightforward and stress-free relocation process. In this article, we have provided you with a checklist of the steps involved in the process.

Things to Do When Moving into a New Home

Pre-Move Essentials

1. Find a Moving Company

Moving into a new place oftentimes requires a level of expertise. Hence, there is the need to engage the services of professional movers to help with your moving into first house checklist. Moving companies are more familiar with the whole process, therefore using professional near-me movers is a wise decision.

2. Transfer Utilities

Before you make your move, it is vital that you set up your basic utilities such as electricity, water, and gas. If you are relocating to an area not far from your present location, then you may have the option of transferring your utilities. However, an overall change in location, such as moving to a new city will require you to set up new utility services.

3. Internet Connections

If you forget to sort your internet connection in your new place before moving, you may find the initial moments of your stay without an internet connection quite discomforting. Hence, the need to ensure you set up your internet service and connection before you relocate.

4. Begin Packing Preparations

Leaving your packing until the dying minute is not the best thing to do. To make your moving process as seamless as possible, it is advisable that you begin to pack early on in your relocation process. Here are a few tips for moving into a new house.

Declutter

Take an inventory of all the things you have at hand presently, and decide which ones are worth taking with you, and which ones should be left behind. You can choose to donate your unwanted items, throw them out, or organize a little sale for them. The choice is entirely yours.

Measure

Carrying a piece of furniture through a doorway that is 3 inches too tight could be an unpleasant experience. Hence, the need to take accurate measurements of all doorways, stairways, and hallways that you will be using during your move. These measurements guide you on what to move and how to move them.

Note Down Valuables

One of the things that can dampen your joy when you just relocated into a new place, is finding out you have lost some valuable items. One way to avoid this is to have a written record of all the valuables in your possession. That way, you do not accidentally leave out any when moving.

Compile Important Documents

Just as you did for your valuables, it is important that all your important documents and credentials are compiled and safely tucked away to prevent loss or damage.

Systematic Labelling

One way to make your job easier is to do your packing in a systematic manner. This means that you can decide to pack up according to the room the items will be going into. For instance, you can pack all kitchen items together. To take it a step further, you can use a color code to organize the boxes, so you know what box contains what without opening it up.

Separate First-Day Essentials

Moving can be a very strenuous process. The last thing you want to experience is getting into your new place, and instead of taking a rest and catching your breath, you have to start digging in immediately, because something you need urgently is far away in one of your boxes.

To prevent this, it is best you pack a separate bag containing the essentials you will need in the first twenty-four hours of your move.

5. Change Your Address

To avoid having your mail delivered to the wrong address, your subscriptions billed to an old address and other similar cases, you should remember to update your address to the new one. Remember to do this both online and offline.

6. Allocate a Day for Repairs

During one of your visits to your new house, you may have noticed a couple of things that you need to repair. The best course of action is to dedicate a day to go and make the fixes before moving.

7. Clean Your New Home

One of the things you want to avoid is moving into your new house without first cleaning it. Hence, before your big move, ensure you find time to thoroughly clean your new house in its entirety.

8. Check the Appliances in Your New Home

Some houses come with gadgets such as a refrigerator, a stove, and a dishwasher. If your new house does not come with one, then you should make preparations to have them installed before you move in.

9. Take Off Time from Work

Due to the workload associated with making a move, it is advisable that you take some time off work. This gives you enough time to unpack and get settled into your new place. It also reduces the overall pressure on you.

Post-Move Essentials

After you completed your move, give yourself a thumbs up for the job well done. However, before you get too excited, you should know you still have some level of work to do. Here is a list of first things to do when moving into a new home.

1. Do Not Rush the Unpacking Process

This tops the moving into a new home checklist. It is not necessary to place yourself under pressure to finish unpacking in one day. You should take as much time as you need to unpack.

2. Change Security Locks

This is also one of the tips for moving into a new house. It is a crucial security measure that should not be taken lightly. Depending on the security system of the house, you should make sure that all of the security locks and devices in your new house is changed.

3. Explore

Getting familiar with your new home is one of the things you need to do when moving into a new house. When you take out time to get to know your new place, you will find your acclimatization process is faster.

You should identify where your circuit breaker, your shut-off valves, your smoke detectors, and your HVAC.

4. Emergency Response

You should take out time to create a plan on how to deal with an emergency, and educate everyone living in the house on how to respond to them. One of the things you should also prepare for is a lock-out situation, to prevent you from being stranded.

5. Review the Storage System

Another thing to tick off your list of things to do when moving into a new home is to review its storage system. This is because it is possible that the existing storage system does not properly cater to your storage needs.

6. Explore Local Businesses

One of the most difficult changes to deal with when you move is changing your regular vendors and service providers. Ranging from grocery shopping to hairdressing, to seeing a dentist, it could be an overwhelming process. To ease this, you should research the service providers in your new area.

Conclusion

Your moving process does not have to be a daunting one. If you carefully follow this guide on what to do when moving into a new house, you are guaranteed to have a pleasant experience.