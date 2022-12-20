My partner is a Sagittarius, and I am an Aquarius

The purpose of Sagittarius is to make sense of the human race’s accumulated wisdom and experience by applying their unique perspective. This is a connection that is already juicy and delectable. As time goes on, it should only continue to become better. You two have the same upbeat and positive view on life, with the conviction that anything at all may take place wherever in the globe. You are more concerned with societal issues, developing technology, and creating plans for the future.

At the same time, your partner is more focused on school and the learning process. When conversing with a Sagittarius, you should mentally prepare yourself to have some passionate arguments. Because you both place high importance on your autonomy, neither of you will take the disagreement personally, even if you disagree. You are the one who is generally more set in your ways. Still, your Sagittarius partner is much more flexible, which speaks well for the future of your relationship since it indicates that both of you will be able to learn from each other’s differences.

Careful: It’s possible that if you can’t see it, you won’t remember it. It is possible that you will continue going on casual dates for a considerable amount of time before you make a choice to be married. This is due to the fact that neither of you is interested in making a long-term commitment. You and your partner would want confidence that the choice won’t require either of you to compromise your independence in any way. Since you want to spend time alone and Sagittarius has a strong desire to travel, the two of you could conclude that it is best sometimes to take separate vacations.

You and your partner are almost inseparable when it comes to your sexual chemistry. But ideally, your Sagittarius partner will not be as honest about the less-than-ideal things that happen in bed as they will undoubtedly be about what is fantastic. This is something you can look forward to. This is something you can expect. Ugh!). Because you are an air sign and your beloved is a fire sign, the two of you make an excellent match because you are so well suited to one another. However, Sagittarius’s forthrightness may be problematic for individuals of any sign because of the way it expresses itself.

They can be taken aback by the replies of other people who are taken aback by their outspoken comments. Others might also be taken aback by their outspoken remarks. Your Sagittarius will respond to your question by first inquiring as to if you really want to know the answer and then proceeding to tell you exactly how they feel about the matter. At first, adjusting to the Sagittarius sign’s unwavering commitment to being completely honest may be difficult as per the birthday astrology dates. On the other hand, neither you nor your Sagittarius is the type to let your emotions run rampant or to hold ill will towards other people. As such, I am certain that the two of you will figure out a solution to overcome this disagreement.

When there are six degrees of separation between two signs in the zodiac, an astrological phenomenon known as a “sextile,” which denotes an aspect of opportunity, is created. This suggests that your significant other will help you locate opportunities to participate in things that are important to you, and they will also encourage you to do so. Particularly, your Sagittarius sheds light on the house that is concerned with friendships and charitable purposes; hence, they have the potential to be a dependable partner in an initiative that you undertake that is aimed at helping other people.

Your Sagittarius will most likely introduce you to a large number of new individuals, including at least one new close friend, although this cannot be guaranteed. In addition, they may try to persuade you to become a member of certain organizations, which will be good for your overall health in the long term.

Given that neither of you is very adept at housekeeping, you should immediately investigate the possibility of employing weekly maintenance assistance if you have the financial resources to do so. You and your partner’s schedules are so different that neither of you will be able to stay at the business to keep an eye on it when it is closed. If you feel that you are falling in love with a Sagittarius, you should keep going forward with your life. You have succeeded in locating an appropriate companion at this location.